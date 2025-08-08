GoodBadHBK
*Gone With the Wind is the only film to rank in the top 10 at the box office 4 years in a row. (Released on Dec 15 1939 it was ranked #3 at the box office despite only being released for 2 weeks in 1939, then it ranked #2 back to back years in 1940 & 1941 before falling down to #9 in 1942.)
Avatar was released in the last 2 weeks of 2009 and was the #2 highest Grossing film of 2009 and 2010.
Star wars the force Awakens was released in the last 2 weeks of 2015 and became the highest Grossing film of the year.
1939 - The Wizard of Oz
1940 - Pinocchio
1941 - Sergeant York
1942 - Bambi
1943 - This Is The Army
1944 - Going My Way
1945 - The Bells of St. Mary's
1946 - Song of the South
1947 - Forever Amber
1948 - The Snake Pit
1949 - Samson and Delilah
1950 - Cinderella
1951 - Quo Vadis?
1952 - The Greatest Show on Earth
1953 - Peter Pan
1954 - White Christmas
1955 - Lady & The Tramp
1956 - The 10 Commandments
1957 - The Bridge on the River Kwai
1958 - South Pacific
1959 - Ben Hur
1960 - Swiss Family Robinson
1961 - 101 Dalmatians
1962 - The Longest Day
1963 - Cleopatra
1964 - Mary Poppins
1965 - The Sound of Music
1966 - The Bible
1967 - The Graduate
1968 - Funny Girl
1969 - Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid
1970 - Love Story
1971 - Billy Jack
1972 - The Godfather
1973 - The Exorcist
1974 - Blazing Saddles
1975 - Jaws
1976 - Rocky
1977- Star Wars
1978 - Grease
1979 - Superman
1980 - Star Wars Empire Strikes Back
1981 - Raiders of the Lost Ark
1982 - ET
1983 - Star Wars Return of the Jedi
1984 - Ghostbusters
1985 - Back to the Future
1986 - Top Gun
1987 - Beverly Hills Cop 2
1988 - Who Framed Roger Rabbit
1989 - Batman
1990 - Ghost
1991 - T2 Judgement Day
1992 - Batman Returns
1993 - Jurassic Park
1994 - Forrest Gump
1995 - Batman Forever
1996 - Independence Day
1997 - Men In Black
1998 - Titanic
1999 - Star Wars Phantom Menace
2000 - How The Grinch Stole Christmas
2001 - Harry Potter & The Sorcerers Stone
2002 - Spider-Man
2003 - Finding Nemo
2004 - Shrek 2
2005 - Star Wars Revenge of the Sith
2006 - Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man's Chest
2007 - Spider-Man 3
2008 - The Dark Knight
2009 - Transformers Revenge of the Fallen
2010 - Toy Story 3
2011 - Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2
2012 - The Avengers
2013 - Iron Man 3
2014 - Guardians of the Galaxy
2015 - Star Wars The Force Awakens
2016 - Finding Dory
2017 - Star Wars The Last Jedi
2018 - Black Panther
2019 - Avengers End Game
2020 - Bad Boys For Life
2021 - Spider-Man No Way Home
2022 - Top Gun Maverick
2023 - Barbie
2024 - Inside Out 2
2025 - A Minecraft Movie (so far)
The box office winners are Disney, Star Wars and Superhero movies and Disney owns it all. Go figure.
