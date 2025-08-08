*Gone With the Wind is the only film to rank in the top 10 at the box office 4 years in a row. (Released on Dec 15 1939 it was ranked #3 at the box office despite only being released for 2 weeks in 1939, then it ranked #2 back to back years in 1940 & 1941 before falling down to #9 in 1942.)



Avatar was released in the last 2 weeks of 2009 and was the #2 highest Grossing film of 2009 and 2010.



Star wars the force Awakens was released in the last 2 weeks of 2015 and became the highest Grossing film of the year.





1939 - The Wizard of Oz

1940 - Pinocchio

1941 - Sergeant York

1942 - Bambi

1943 - This Is The Army

1944 - Going My Way

1945 - The Bells of St. Mary's

1946 - Song of the South

1947 - Forever Amber

1948 - The Snake Pit

1949 - Samson and Delilah

1950 - Cinderella

1951 - Quo Vadis?

1952 - The Greatest Show on Earth

1953 - Peter Pan

1954 - White Christmas

1955 - Lady & The Tramp

1956 - The 10 Commandments

1957 - The Bridge on the River Kwai

1958 - South Pacific

1959 - Ben Hur

1960 - Swiss Family Robinson

1961 - 101 Dalmatians

1962 - The Longest Day

1963 - Cleopatra

1964 - Mary Poppins

1965 - The Sound of Music

1966 - The Bible

1967 - The Graduate

1968 - Funny Girl

1969 - Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid

1970 - Love Story

1971 - Billy Jack

1972 - The Godfather

1973 - The Exorcist

1974 - Blazing Saddles

1975 - Jaws

1976 - Rocky

1977- Star Wars

1978 - Grease

1979 - Superman

1980 - Star Wars Empire Strikes Back

1981 - Raiders of the Lost Ark

1982 - ET

1983 - Star Wars Return of the Jedi

1984 - Ghostbusters

1985 - Back to the Future

1986 - Top Gun

1987 - Beverly Hills Cop 2

1988 - Who Framed Roger Rabbit

1989 - Batman

1990 - Ghost

1991 - T2 Judgement Day

1992 - Batman Returns

1993 - Jurassic Park

1994 - Forrest Gump

1995 - Batman Forever

1996 - Independence Day

1997 - Men In Black

1998 - Titanic

1999 - Star Wars Phantom Menace

2000 - How The Grinch Stole Christmas

2001 - Harry Potter & The Sorcerers Stone

2002 - Spider-Man

2003 - Finding Nemo

2004 - Shrek 2

2005 - Star Wars Revenge of the Sith

2006 - Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man's Chest

2007 - Spider-Man 3

2008 - The Dark Knight

2009 - Transformers Revenge of the Fallen

2010 - Toy Story 3

2011 - Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2

2012 - The Avengers

2013 - Iron Man 3

2014 - Guardians of the Galaxy

2015 - Star Wars The Force Awakens

2016 - Finding Dory

2017 - Star Wars The Last Jedi

2018 - Black Panther

2019 - Avengers End Game

2020 - Bad Boys For Life

2021 - Spider-Man No Way Home

2022 - Top Gun Maverick

2023 - Barbie

2024 - Inside Out 2

2025 - A Minecraft Movie (so far)





The box office winners are Disney, Star Wars and Superhero movies and Disney owns it all. Go figure.