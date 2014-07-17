The Hell in Me

Aleks Sytsevich
First log reached 666.
2009 / Now
22 / 35
105 KG / 135 KG
Back Squat -
1 335 / 600
2 315 / 585
3 290 / 585
4 ? / 545
5 285 / 515
Deadlift -
1 345 / 600
2 325 / 565
3 325 / 560
4 ? / 535
5 315 / 530
Bench Press -
1 205 / 330
2 ? / 365
3 ? / 350
4 200 / 340
5 175 / 335
Press -
1 130 / 195
2 ? / 185
3 ? / 185
4 ? / 175
5 115 / 175
Push Press - 145 / 215
Front Squat - 175 / 365
Meets:
Prep
- Feel Method
- Skeiko Advanced Large Load Prep Cycle III
MPA Provincials Feb 21/15 232.5/110/227.5
MPA Brickhouse Power Challenge Feb 3/18
232.5/135/237.5
Training History:
-2009 Starr 5x5, MC 5x5
-2010 5/3/1, Hepburn, SS
-2011 largely uneventful and full of injuries
-2012 Early Version Feel Method, Injury, Kelly Mechanical Method Rehab, Early Veriation of The Feel Method. An inconsistent year of training.
-2013 Feel Method. Inconsistent year of training.
-2014 Feel Method, several iterations with varying focus. A consistent year.
-2015 Sheiko.
-2016 Sheiko.
-2017 Sheiko, Jan-May. 5/3/1 BBB, May-Nov. Texas Method
-2018 Sheiko, Jan-Mar. 5/3/1 BBB Mar-June. The feel method, June-Dec.
-2019 The Feel Method, Jan-Jul. Sheiko Jul-Not sure?
2020...
2021… bought some KB and a bike, started doing 10k KB swing. June-Current - something akin to 5x5 (volume, lighter, heavier) focused on Squat/Bench.
-2022 a mix of heavy weights, cardio and conditioning
-2023 The Feel Method. Strength System - December.
