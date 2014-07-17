The Hell in Me

Aleks Sytsevich

Aleks Sytsevich

Aug 2, 2010
2,725
3,072
First log reached 666.

2009 / Now

22 / 35
105 KG / 135 KG

Back Squat -
1 335 / 600
2 315 / 585
3 290 / 585
4 ? / 545
5 285 / 515

Deadlift -
1 345 / 600
2 325 / 565
3 325 / 560
4 ? / 535
5 315 / 530

Bench Press -
1 205 / 330
2 ? / 365
3 ? / 350
4 200 / 340
5 175 / 335

Press -
1 130 / 195
2 ? / 185
3 ? / 185
4 ? / 175
5 115 / 175

Push Press - 145 / 215
Front Squat - 175 / 365

Meets:

Prep
- Feel Method
- Skeiko Advanced Large Load Prep Cycle III

MPA Provincials Feb 21/15 232.5/110/227.5

MPA Brickhouse Power Challenge Feb 3/18
232.5/135/237.5

Training History:
-2009 Starr 5x5, MC 5x5
-2010 5/3/1, Hepburn, SS
-2011 largely uneventful and full of injuries
-2012 Early Version Feel Method, Injury, Kelly Mechanical Method Rehab, Early Veriation of The Feel Method. An inconsistent year of training.
-2013 Feel Method. Inconsistent year of training.
-2014 Feel Method, several iterations with varying focus. A consistent year.
-2015 Sheiko.
-2016 Sheiko.
-2017 Sheiko, Jan-May. 5/3/1 BBB, May-Nov. Texas Method
-2018 Sheiko, Jan-Mar. 5/3/1 BBB Mar-June. The feel method, June-Dec.
-2019 The Feel Method, Jan-Jul. Sheiko Jul-Not sure?
2020...
2021… bought some KB and a bike, started doing 10k KB swing. June-Current - something akin to 5x5 (volume, lighter, heavier) focused on Squat/Bench.
-2022 a mix of heavy weights, cardio and conditioning
-2023 The Feel Method. Strength System - December.
 
Pause Squat
45x5
135x3x2
185x3x2
225x3x2
275x3
315x2
365x1
-- no pause --
365x5
370x7x2

Klokov
45x5
95x5
135x3

Press + Push Press + Jerk
135x1+1+1
145x1+1+1
150x1+1+1

Push Press
185x1
200x1

Press
135x5x3

 
666 posts and 666 replies in the log.

I'm impressed.
 
KidAlchemy said:
So you caught the dragon?

Can...can I ride it?
Sure. Go find all the dragon balls, you have to wait a year.

CG Incline Bench - Paused
45x5
95x5
135x5
185x3x6

DB Row
100x10x2
100x20

Face Pull
50 reps

Bro Downs
50 reps
 
Aleks Sytsevich said:
Sure. Go find all the dragon balls, you have to wait a year.
I stopped using the Dragonballs. If you do it too much, they get charged with negative energy and turn into evil dragons, and you have to fight them. It's pretty lame.
 
Killswitch Reference by any chance in your title?

Good work to start the new log off!
 
You got it, Rik.

Jaunty, why not use the dragon balls and wish for the negative energy to go to the dead zone?

Pause Skwaat
45x5
135x3x2
185x3x2
225x3x2
275x3
315x2
-- add belt
365x1
405x1
-- no pause
425x1x3
-- remove belt
335x4x4

Row
225x5x3

- feeling very beat up
 
Pause Skwaat
45x5
135x3x2
185x3x2
225x3x2
275x2
315x2
-- add belt
365x1
-- no pause
375x7 5lb rep PR
-- paused
375x2

CGBP
45x5
95x5
135x3
185x2
205x2x2

I get strange looks when I use the main floor racks to squat. Most use them for shrugs and curls. I think the multiple sets at light weights throws them off.

If only it was moar hotterest chicks that would gawk.

I took a video of the 375x7, but it's a poor angle and contains some weird faces I made.
 
Aleks Sytsevich said:
Jaunty, why not use the dragon balls and wish for the negative energy to go to the dead zone?
I tried that, but it ends up creating more negative energy than you get rid of. Pretty much the only thing that works is to let all the shadow dragons combine into one super shadow dragon, and then blast it with a Universal Spirit Bomb, made from the energy of everyone in the universe. And that's just such a hassle. I don't really want to go through that whole thing *again*.
 
Sho Ryu Ken would probly work, Jaunty.

Pause Skwaat
45x5
135x3x2
185x3x2
225x3x2
275x3
315x2
-- add belt and pause last rep of each set
365x5x3

Press
45x5
95x3
135x3x3
 
Skwaat
45x5
135x3
185x3
225x3
275x2
315x2
365x1
415x3
475x1 w/ knee wrap
385x2x6

Row
225x5
275x5
315x5x2

SG RDL
225x8x3
 
Pause Skwaat
45x5
135x3x2
185x3x2
225x3x2
275x3
315x2
-- add belt
365x1
-- no pause
420x3
385x2x6

Klokov
45x10
95x5

Press
135x3x3
95x8x3
 
Pause Skwaat
45x5
135x3x2
185x3x2
225x3
275x3
315x3
-- add belt
365x1
-- no pause
415x3
385x2x6

Row
225x5
275x3
315x5x2

SG RDL
225x5
275x5x2

-- felt like garbage rolling in. Felt better as I warmed up. Easily could have hit 7 at 415, felt like a feather.
 
Good squatting lately my good man!
 
Pause Skwaat
45x5
135x3
185x3
225x3
275x3
315x2
-- add belt
365x1
405x1
-- no pause
425x3x2

Press
45x5
95x3
135x3
165x1 5lb PR

Press+Push Press+Jerk
135x1+1+1x2
 
Grats on the press PR.
 
