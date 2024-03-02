The Heilongjiang Hand Canon - the worlds oldest firearm

TheMaster
This is the worlds oldest surviving firearm, dated to 1288.
The Heilongjiang Hand Cannon, and the forerunner of all modern firearms
Not a great deal really changed from the basic principle
https://www.thevintagenews.com/2016/08/04/priority-heilongjiang-hand-cannon-manufactured-no-later-1288-worlds-oldest-surviving-firearm/
