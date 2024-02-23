The heaviest fighters on this week's Mexico card are LWs.... No WWs, MWs, LHWs or HWs

It suits the Mexican demographic. A lot fewer big fat guys and huge muscular guys, like in the US.
 
Good.

HWs are mostly trash and don't deserve the higher spots on cards. Been way too many can HWs main eventing just because they're big.
 
Please post the link to the study that you are referring to...
''Mexico passed the United States as the most obese country in the world. The prevalence of overweight and obesity is 16.7% in preschool children, 26.2% in school children, and 30.9% in adolescents. For adults, the prevalence of overweight and obesity is 39.7 and 29.9%, respectively.''
 
It suits the Mexican demographic. A lot fewer big fat guys and huge muscular guys, like in the US.
It's not about the weight, it's about the height. They have fat guys but they are mostly around 5'6 250 so they are too fat for lower weight classes and too short for higher weight classes. Fat HW is a white and black thing. In fact HW in general is a white and black thing. Andy Ruiz and Cain Velasquez are rare type of mexicans
 
That is, quite notably, not a link. Have you conceded, or are you just fucking stupid?
 
Ex. this upcoming Frozenstruik vs Gaziev card - huge talents matched up on that card in Muhammad Mokaev and Alex Perez, but they're #3 on the card behind Frozenstruik HW and Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro LHW
 
Lol yep.

Rozen is bad and shouldn't be anywhere near a main event.
 
