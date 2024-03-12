The greatest UFC fighters not to win an undisputed title

Simple Southerner
Etriviere By Hermes Belt
Yoel Romero...View attachment 1034276
Agree ? Disagree? Id probably put Justin and dustin a little higher
Discuss
Nailed it - absolutelyYoel Romero...
Depends how you look at it. Mirko and Wanderlei were obviously great fighters but were they great UFC fighters?
The disrespect for Jon Fitch is too much.
I'm a big fan of Wonderboy, but he doesnt have the resume of Jon Fitch. If it wasn't for GSP, it's quite likely we would be talking about Fitch as a top 3 WW of all time.
From when he joined the UFC to when he got KO'd by 100% Big Rigg, Fitch was 13-1-1, with the only loss to GSP and a draw to semi motivated BJ Penn. He may not be exciting, but you can't argue with the results
Ps where's Alex Gustafson on this list? He's been on a bad losing streak but he's beaten 3 former UFC LHW champs (Shogun, Jan and Glover), and came really close to beating DC and Jones