The greatest UFC fighters not to win an undisputed title

Depends how you look at it. Mirko and Wanderlei were obviously great fighters but were they great UFC fighters?
 
Simple Southerner said:
View attachment 1034276

Agree ? Disagree? Id probably put Justin and dustin a little higher
Discuss
Click to expand...
The disrespect for Jon Fitch is too much.

I'm a big fan of Wonderboy, but he doesnt have the resume of Jon Fitch. If it wasn't for GSP, it's quite likely we would be talking about Fitch as a top 3 WW of all time.

From when he joined the UFC to when he got KO'd by 100% Big Rigg, Fitch was 13-1-1, with the only loss to GSP and a draw to semi motivated BJ Penn. He may not be exciting, but you can't argue with the results

Ps where's Alex Gustafson on this list? He's been on a bad losing streak but he's beaten 3 former UFC LHW champs (Shogun, Jan and Glover), and came really close to beating DC and Jones
 
Last edited:
Gegard mother fucking Mousasi -

Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion
DREAM Light Heavyweight Champion
DREAM Middleweight Champion
Cage Warriors World Middleweight Champion


Pablo Escomar said:
Yoel Romero...
Click to expand...
Nailed it - absolutely
Jacare as well (Michael "the duck" Bisping??)
 
Last edited:
Thoughts on Shavkat? In terms of resume and accomplishments not quite there yet, but I believe his skill level is
 
Zombie, Condit and Cerrone I'd add, too.
 
- remove tony
- remove wonderboy
- probably should remove wand and cro cop. they fought their best years in another org, and were not really champ material in ufc.
- add yoel
- add condit
- add fitch
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Depends how you look at it. Mirko and Wanderlei were obviously great fighters but were they great UFC fighters?
Click to expand...

It's probably meant to be a list of great fighters who (also) had a career in the UFC.

I mean, Cro Cops best win in the UFC is ... Pat Barry?
 
Cerrone, Maia, Rory, Rumble
 
Last edited:
Get To Da Choppa said:
The disrespect for Jon Fitch is too much.

I'm a big fan of Wonderboy, but he doesnt have the resume of Jon Fitch. If it wasn't for GSP, it's quite likely we would be talking about Fitch as a top 3 WW of all time.

From when he joined the UFC to when he got KO'd by 100% Big Rigg, Fitch was 13-1-1, with the only loss to GSP and a draw to semi motivated BJ Penn. He may not be exciting, but you can't argue with the results

Ps where's Alex Gustafson on this list? He's been on a bad losing streak but he's beaten 3 former UFC LHW champs (Shogun, Jan and Glover), and came really close to beating DC and Jones
Click to expand...

Fitch lacks big wins imo. Thiago Alves was a good win (particularly the second time), Diego was a decent win but other than that he lacks names imo. Mike Pierce is quite underrated tbf.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,790
Messages
55,235,349
Members
174,696
Latest member
Rockremix

Share this page

Back
Top