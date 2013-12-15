The Great Pyramids

I've had multiple conversation with many people on this topic and I feel like it's time to put Giza to bed regarding what it was AT LEAST in terms of technology. Ancient Khemetology is a strange time to look back on.



It was not a slave based pyramid complex...it was likely a site of immense sophistication that was amazing and drifted over time...it was post flood/meltdown architecture.



There was no slavery...



It likely happened prior to the Kufu...(at least the Sphinx and 3 great pyramids on the plateau that have no express owner)



Regardless of what you believe or what "science" you adhere to, things were being done in prehistory that we don't replicate today...and I don't think it's because of "can't" ideology. We're capable of the great pyramid, but architects would as you "Why?" at every corner.

Facts:



2.4 million blocks of stone. Crazy as fuck, considering the weight



3/60 of a degree true north. For me, this one is weird because it throws off the continental drift theory, if true. Unless they got it perfect at the start, which would be more weird.



No body ever found. Of course there was no body found, there never was a body in any one of the three great pyramids of Giza. That idea is grandiose and stupid...



And my god, does time fly or what? Below is a video of the complex in the 20's...none of our parents were even born. It is a monument of life itself, largest building on the planet til the Eiffel Tower...an achievement, however achieved, that we wont'/can't replicate today.





