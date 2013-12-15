  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

The Great Pyramids

I've had multiple conversation with many people on this topic and I feel like it's time to put Giza to bed regarding what it was AT LEAST in terms of technology. Ancient Khemetology is a strange time to look back on.

It was not a slave based pyramid complex...it was likely a site of immense sophistication that was amazing and drifted over time...it was post flood/meltdown architecture.

There was no slavery...

It likely happened prior to the Kufu...(at least the Sphinx and 3 great pyramids on the plateau that have no express owner)

Regardless of what you believe or what "science" you adhere to, things were being done in prehistory that we don't replicate today...and I don't think it's because of "can't" ideology. We're capable of the great pyramid, but architects would as you "Why?" at every corner.
Facts:

2.4 million blocks of stone. Crazy as fuck, considering the weight

3/60 of a degree true north. For me, this one is weird because it throws off the continental drift theory, if true. Unless they got it perfect at the start, which would be more weird.

No body ever found. Of course there was no body found, there never was a body in any one of the three great pyramids of Giza. That idea is grandiose and stupid...

And my god, does time fly or what? Below is a video of the complex in the 20's...none of our parents were even born. It is a monument of life itself, largest building on the planet til the Eiffel Tower...an achievement, however achieved, that we wont'/can't replicate today.


 
I love this stuff

Its just so interesting, the ancient engineers were so smart, they get little to no credit
 
Crono7 said:
I love this stuff

Its just so interesting, the ancient engineers were so smart, they get little to no credit
just some facts about it...

12 and 70 ton range

rock brought from 500 miles away.

Even if by boat, that is staggering. 2.4 million of them.
 
Who built the great pyramid if it wasn't Khufu ?
 
MPH said:
Who built the great pyramid if it wasn't Khufu ?
it was Kufu because "there is a modern kartoosh of 'Kufu' in the upper relieving chamber of the great pyramid". That and we know he built relatively easy stuff next to it (that's it)...and never explicitly said he built any one of the large pyramids.

So I ask you, is that good evidence that he built it?
 
I would suggest checking out Scott Creighton's theories about the pyramids. Even if he is off the mark it's at least though provoking.

http://www.scottcreighton.co.uk/

The one that I would recommend reading most is his essay Ten Facts That Contradict the Pyramid Tomb Theory on the essays page of his site.
 
andnowweknow said:
it was Kufu because "there is a modern kartoosh of 'Kufu' in the upper relieving chamber of the great pyramid. That and we know he built relatively easy stuff next to it (that's it)...and never explicitly said he built any one of the large pyramids.

So I ask you, is that good evidence that he built it?
Are you saying it was him or it wasnt?

And yes there is evidence that Khufu built it , it is Prima Facie.

Plausible , plain to see. The timeline supports it , the natural progression of the pyramid design supports it .

There is no evidence whatsoever for an unnamed mystery culture that built it but left behind no other evidence of their existence.

Look at the other pyramids that came before , particularly Sneferu's pyramid.

The Egyptians built the pyramids , end of story.

You can entertain fantasies all you like about someone else doing it , but without evidence you are just day dreaming . And give it a rest with the , " No evidence Egyptians did it" nonsense argument.

The only thing that will force you to admit the Egyptians did it , is a time machine that will allow you to see it happen for yourself. That is what your argument requires . You make a pure agnostic argument . You didn't see it happen, neither did I , therefore it's a mystery.

Bullshit , it is not a mystery . Egypt is one of the most well documented ancient cultures in all of history . The landscape is littered with monument after monument.None of which people entertain absurd theories about . It's quite uncontroversial that the Egyptians built EVERY OTHER RUIN.

But since the Giza pyramids are really large, therefore Mystery Culture did it 15,000 years ago.

Nonsense.
 
mf-130103-2814287094487938560.jpg
 
MPH said:
Are you saying it was him or it wasnt?

And yes there is evidence that Khufu built it , it is Prima Facie.

Plausible , plain to see. The timeline supports it , the natural progression of the pyramid design supports it .

There is no evidence whatsoever for an unnamed mystery culture that built it but left behind no other evidence of their existence.

Look at the other pyramids that came before , particularly Sneferu's pyramid.

The Egyptians built the pyramids , Period.

You can entertain fantasies all you like about someone else doing it , but without evidence you are just day dreaming . And give it a rest with the , " No evidence Egyptians did it" nonsense argument.

The only thing that will force you to admit the Egyptians did it , is a time machine that will allow you to see it happen for yourself. That is what your argument requires . You make a pure agnostic argument . You didn't see it happen, neither did I , therefore it's a mystery.

Bullshit , it is not a mystery . Egypt is one of the most well documented ancient cultures in all of history . The landscape is littered with monument after monument.

But since the Giza pyramids are really large, therefore Mystery Culture did it 15,000 years ago.

Nonsense.
You're assuming those pyramids came before other plateau work, I'm not. There is no evidence either way to assume either.
r
I'm not saying a "mystery culture" did it or did not...but you do know that a comet hit the planet in 10k bc and wiped out the mega mammals right? That might explain some things we don't get about ourselves. Sea level is 400 feet higher today than then...think about that.
 
ClubFoot said:
Nephilim?
There probably were tall human beings (versions of Homo Sapien Sapien that are gone now), just like the proven small ones (hobbit man) but no, no reason to assume they built this. Maybe though.
 
My guess is that the leprechauns built them on top of their pots of gold to hide them. But I guess that's too far-fetched.

So I'm going with the slaves built them theory.
 
Awesome thread, thanks TS. I really had no idea it was aliens.
 
