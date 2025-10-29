Opinion The good, the bad and the ugly.

By popular demand:

In this thread democrats need to say something negative about the democrats or something positive about the Republicans.
Republicans need to say something negative about the Republicans or positive about the democrats.

One arrow at a time.

I'll go first:
Trump thinks that the stock market is a measure of the economy. The truth is that the well being of Wall Street is not the same as it is for main Street. Trump's vision is distorted towards rich people. In the past this was known as the trickle down effect. And, he is using his advantage as President to make a lot of money, with crypto specifically. He has insider knowledge and he and his family use this to serve themselves.
 
