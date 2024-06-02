The gold gloves....

They look like shit....Honestly I thought they looked bad before ever seeing them in action and my opinion has not changed after tonight. What were they thinking?

The only reasonable explanation is Hunter or Dana came up with this idea and no had the stones to tell them it was a dumb idea.

Why not just make the "UFC" lettering gold, instead of the whole glove?
 
Ivanka Trump's co owned Chinese factory gave the UFC a great deal on gloves. Why do you think the big Don was there.

But yeah, the gloves look tacky as s***.
 
Fighters should be able to wear whatever color gloves they want imo. I hate it’s always the same glove for every fighter every fight since eternity.
 
Dana has no taste or sensibility when it comes to these sorts of things, could be talking out my ass idk how much power he has
 
