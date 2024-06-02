The gold gloves....

IceCold ADCC
They look like shit....Honestly I thought they looked bad before ever seeing them in action and my opinion has not changed after tonight. What were they thinking?
The only reasonable explanation is Hunter or Dana came up with this idea and no had the stones to tell them it was a dumb idea.
Why not just make the "UFC" lettering gold, instead of the whole glove?
