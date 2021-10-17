Movies The Godfather part 2 is vastly superior to The Godfather

I- love both films but Part 2 is vastly superior to part 1

part 1 was sort of a romanticized tale of organized crime of a deal gone bad....
part 2 was bigger in scale, more epic, more sprawling. It showed the true harsh reality of organized crime and also seemed deeper in philosophical undertones.

Godfather #2 is the goat part 2 of any film

Discuss
 
Vast is a strong word.

I personally prefer 2 ever so slightly but they’re both excellent and I could see the argument for either being better. GF 1 probably has a bit more overall entertainment value but 2 has a bit more depth.

First film gives us the iconic Brando performance but DeNiro is right there with him in quality in the same role in the sequel.

Pacino and Duvall are epic in both.

I think V. Gazzo, Cazale, and Strasberg enhance the sequel immeasurably.
 
It’s a tough call for me. In their original forms I’ll take part one due to having superior characters although I enjoyed the storylines in the second one better. The re-cut of the second one to show all of the young Vito material first followed by the actual sequel is pretty hard to beat though.

still hoping we get a part 4 before Garcia dies though, would love to see the series continue to the modern era now where the mafia is basically dead.
 
see while I appreciate what they did on paper with having DeNiro stuff all in sequence, I actually personally prefer it the other way. The flashback stuff is so good and I’d prefer to it appearing deep into that narrative rather than all being gone within an hour.
 
The first one is the best for me. Brando was just too good...so good in fact, that when I merely think of the words film or cinema I can't help but see Vito Corleone clad it a tuxedo sitting behind his desk in his office.


godfather-cat.gif


And Michael's arc in part 1 is the best origin story of a gangster ever.

But part 2 is obviously phenomenal....
 

revoltub said:
Love both but have to disagree. Part 1 is almost as long but flows way better imo. I also prefer the linear storyline.
I agree, I prefer linear stories as well. And I found part 2 boring at times to be honest. In fact I haven't watched it in awhile because it lacks replay value to me. When they flashback to De Niro/Vito story line I cringe. Because I find it very boring.

Not like the first Godfather. I can watch that again and again and not get bored.
 
As long as we all agree that the part 3 is trash we have no arguments LOL
 
It’s like saying chocolate is vastly superior to peanut butter. An overstatement at best, & upon truly close inspection, may not even be true at all. And in either case, one thing is certain: they are unquestionably better together.
 
There's far more meat on part 2 than the original (which is still a masterpiece). Fans mention Brando's performance elevating it above 2 but come on, Al Pacino owns both !!
 
