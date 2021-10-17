Simple Southerner
I- love both films but Part 2 is vastly superior to part 1
part 1 was sort of a romanticized tale of organized crime of a deal gone bad....
part 2 was bigger in scale, more epic, more sprawling. It showed the true harsh reality of organized crime and also seemed deeper in philosophical undertones.
Godfather #2 is the goat part 2 of any film
Discuss
