Movies The Godfather - "I forgo the vengeance of my son" vs. The Godfather - "Look how they massacred my boy."? (Second Semi-Finals)

Which is the better Marlon Brando scene?

  • The Godfather - "I forgo the vengeance of my son"

    Votes: 10 31.3%

  • The Godfather - "Look how they massacred my boy."

    Votes: 22 68.8%
  • Total voters
    32
Continuation to this thread.

Out of these Marlon Brando scenes - Which 5 are the best?


Both fantastic / legendary scenes.






That exhale after he hears about Sonny. little things like that. You have to have experienced loss and suffering to get that right
 
HHJ said:
Nah

You all wrong.


The "forgoing the vengeance of my son" is a masterpiece. That whole scene needs to be studied by anyone trying to tell a fuckin story.
That scene was phenomenal. This is why these polls don't do justice. Both are winners in more ways than one
 
HHJ said:
Nah

You all wrong.


The "forgoing the vengeance of my son" is a masterpiece. That whole scene needs to be studied by anyone trying to tell a fuckin story.
lol it's all subjective. Some people like that scene because of the acting of Brando, not necessarily about the story. It all depends how you look at it. There is no wrong choice, it's just personal preference based on perspective.

You got to remember some people may have not even seen the film and just picking based on the scene alone.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
lol it's all subjective. Some people like that scene because of the acting of Brando, not necessarily about the story. It all depends how you look at it. There is no wrong choice, it's just personal preference based on perspective.

You got to remember some people may have not even seen the film and just picking based on the scene alone.
Those people don't count!

Cultureless swine! Lol
 
SKYNET said:
That scene was phenomenal. This is why these polls don't do justice. Both are winners in more ways than one
It's a subjective choice. There is no losers here.
 
Goatfather vs Goatfather. A truly proper poll.

robert-redford-nod.gif
 
Almost nothing could be worse than a father having to stare at his bullet riddled sons body after emerging from a near similar fate.

Brando really knocked it out of the park and had the most hardened gangsters crying with that scene. One of the best ever.

Then again...the other scene is also a masterpiece.

Hell...theres a reason he won the Oscar. Everytime he entered a scene it was Jordan in the finals. Win Win!!
 
These performances are probably better, but the final scenes in apocalypse now from Brando really put the hook in me..

The dialogue is all improvised and there are some gems in there.
 
