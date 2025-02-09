The GOATs in terms of growing the sport

We can argue the merits of Jon Jones, DJ, GSP and Anderson Silva all we want.

They're obviously amongst the greatest fighters who ever fought in the octagon.



In terms of growing the sport though (and I'm specifically talking UFC here, not PRIDE, or otherwise), who are the UFC's GOATs? Someone like Jon Jones is amazing but I don't think anyone would argue he's pushed the sport forward in any real sense. There is some overlap here with "most popular fighters", naturally.



Here's my list in no particular order



Royce Gracie- Introduced the world to BJJ. Showed that technique could empower smaller men to beat bigger men

Chuck Liddell- the first true "star" of the sport, that people outside of it recognized (Yes, Ken and Tito are up there too, but my parents have no idea who they are)

Conor- Took the sport global- Still probably the only MMA fighter that even non-sports fans know

Ronda- Introduced the world to WMMA (even though it had existed for years) and drove the growth forward exponentially

GSP- The first true national icon in a country

Steve Jennum- Ok. Not this guy.

Anderson Silva- Made Brazil a hub of MMA for years to come

Frank Shamrock- A guy that may not be super well known, but who worked on his bases, and introduced the world to the idea of cross-conditioned athletes