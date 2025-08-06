AstralPanda
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 4,040
- Reaction score
- 6,215
Artem's situation with Khabib was probably what led to Conor's humiliating loss and downfall.
I mean Conor was probably going to fight Khabib eventually, but the Khabib Artem slap led to the beef and personal insults escalating to new heights.
Crazy how Conor had it all, 2 belts, $100m in the bank, beautiful wife and kids, and got so angry over Khabib calling him a chicken on live tv and slapping artem, so angry he went and threw a dolly at a bus lol