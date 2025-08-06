  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media The GOAT Speaks on Conor McGregor Fallout

Artem's situation with Khabib was probably what led to Conor's humiliating loss and downfall.

I mean Conor was probably going to fight Khabib eventually, but the Khabib Artem slap led to the beef and personal insults escalating to new heights.

Crazy how Conor had it all, 2 belts, $100m in the bank, beautiful wife and kids, and got so angry over Khabib calling him a chicken on live tv and slapping artem, so angry he went and threw a dolly at a bus lol
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Artem's situation with Khabib was probably what led to Conor's humiliating loss and downfall.

I mean Conor was probably going to fight Khabib eventually, but the Khabib Artem slap led to the beef and personal insults escalating to new heights.

Crazy how Conor had it all, 2 belts, $100m in the bank, beautiful wife and kids, and got so angry over Khabib calling him a chicken on live tv and slapping artem, so angry he went and threw a dolly at a bus lol
Click to expand...

Artem gave him the idea to launch proper 12 so it's even.

What's crazy is that after all that loyalty between them they still beefed over money and became bitter enemies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,225
Messages
57,653,389
Members
175,788
Latest member
Jayu Goche

Share this page

Back
Top