The GOAT retirement.

Who do you think had the best and perfect retirement?

It’s hard to time retirement just right… but I think Nunes had one of the best.

Cleaned out his division, retired on top, wasn’t too early or too late.

Khabib’s retirement was too early left too many questions regarding potential opponents.

GSP’s retirement was crap too, ruined the MW division and arguably ducked a lot of contenders despite giving up the belt.

And most retire way too late, on top of losses, and forced out by the organization.

Who had the GOAT retirement?
 
Chris Lytle. Went out on a sub win over a named opponent (Dan Hardy) on a fight card he headlined. Got an extra bonus check, and they brought his kids out to congratulate him.
 
Lawler or Lytle. Both went out on wins and in great fights.
 
Mark Munoz's was pretty cool. Good to see him go out on a win vs The Big Slow. He seems like a good dude.
 
In 6 months Jon Jones will retire as the longest reigning UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion.... GOAT ;)
 
