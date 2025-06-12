koa pomaikai
Who do you think had the best and perfect retirement?
It’s hard to time retirement just right… but I think Nunes had one of the best.
Cleaned out his division, retired on top, wasn’t too early or too late.
Khabib’s retirement was too early left too many questions regarding potential opponents.
GSP’s retirement was crap too, ruined the MW division and arguably ducked a lot of contenders despite giving up the belt.
And most retire way too late, on top of losses, and forced out by the organization.
Who had the GOAT retirement?
