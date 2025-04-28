Maybe Amanda but just for WMMA obviously.
Lol I'm no fan of the fat man bash awayCormier is a close second
Ok but it's different if you are and everyone knows it and agrees with you.Muhammad ali
Ok but it's different if you are and everyone knows it and agrees with you.
Imagine if he'd cheated every chance he got and ran over pedestrians while strippers were falling out the back of his whip too.They didn't at the time. He was hated.
Imagine if he'd cheated every chance he got and ran over pedestrians while strippers were falling out the back of his whip too.
You can't go putting dodging the draft in there with a straight face. How can anyone still be mad at someone trying to avoid the vietnam war knowing allllll the shit we know now. Come on man lol.Well he did duck the draft and had a baby with a minor, not to mention the BS he did to Joe Frazier.
At the end of the day we all have our mistakes and problems.
Do I think he's the goat? No. I don't even think lebron is the goat of basketball and he makes the same claims as Jones. But they're both great enough to make the claim and have the accolades to back it up.
You can't go putting dodging the draft in there with a straight face. How can anyone still be mad at someone trying to avoid the vietnam war knowing allllll the shit we know now. Come on man lol.
If I look at the world the strange way you seem to sure lol. And he also wasn't someone that just hid, he was a conscientious objector which even back then a lot of people had respect for.Hindsight doesn't matter. Draft dodging was a more serious crime at the time then driving drunk which was acceptable until the 1980s.
If I look at the world the strange way you seem to sure lol. And he also wasn't someone that just hid, he was a conscientious objector which even back then a lot of people had respect for.