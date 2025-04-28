Media The GOAT Jon Jones swarmed by a herd of goats

GoodBadHBK said:
They didn't at the time. He was hated.
Imagine if he'd cheated every chance he got and ran over pedestrians while strippers were falling out the back of his whip too.
 
Mike said:
Well he did duck the draft and had a baby with a minor, not to mention the BS he did to Joe Frazier.

At the end of the day we all have our mistakes and problems.

Do I think he's the goat? No. I don't even think lebron is the goat of basketball and he makes the same claims as Jones. But they're both great enough to make the claim and have the accolades to back it up.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
You can't go putting dodging the draft in there with a straight face. How can anyone still be mad at someone trying to avoid the vietnam war knowing allllll the shit we know now. Come on man lol.
 
Mike said:
Hindsight doesn't matter. Draft dodging was a more serious crime at the time then driving drunk which was acceptable until the 1980s.
 
Does goats wouldn't even bang Tom <{nope}>
 
GoodBadHBK said:
If I look at the world the strange way you seem to sure lol. And he also wasn't someone that just hid, he was a conscientious objector which even back then a lot of people had respect for.
 
Mike said:
Incorrect. You Hate Jones for claiming he's the goat the same way people back then hated Ali for saying the same thing. As time passes Jones will be known as the goat just like Ali is known for boxing.

And I'm not a Jones fan or Ali fan
Youre just a hater
 
Latest posts

