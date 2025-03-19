The GOAT at WR

The first time I became aware of Jerry Rice he was the top receiver at Mississippi Valley State a SWAC school that ran a true spread offense only using a RB on third and short, yep five WR's spread out as QB Willie Totten stood back there in the shot gun looking for the open man usually that was Rice,



Nope never saw them play but was reading about them it was MVS 70 Southern U 24, MVS 80 Texas Southern 17 etc etc



So it;s a Christmas morning and the old Blue Graey All Sar Game, at WR for the Grey....Jerry 'World" Rce, Well the guy put on a show vs big school competition, he was remarkable.



Have always wondered if Coach Walsh didn't.........hey Jerry we want you so a slow 40 would help,.......nothing about Rice was a 4.7.



WR at the NFL level cannot be argued or debated The GOAT is Niner Jerry Rice.



Only cat remotely close to him........Don Hutson, What he did in his era was actually more awe inspiring than what Rice did. But......he played vs far weaker competition, noway I ignore that.



So who belongs in the top 10?



Little story about Hutson who was a 9.8 sprinter when the WR was 9.4



He's playing baseball right there on that Alabama campus, there is also a track meet going on, so.............he walks over to the track still in his baseball uni, takes off his hat changes his shoes to his track shoes wins the 100 in his baseball uni, changes shoes again puts his ball cap back on walks over and hits a homerun.......ok ok ok that part was BS, better story however,