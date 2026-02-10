  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

The goal is to squat 200 pounds for 200 reps. Which method will get me there?

200 pounds for 200 reps is a random number. I am just using it as a reference point. Here's what I mean...

Guy A: Focuses on pure strength and gets his squat up to 500 without training endurance at all. His goal is to squat 200 pounds for 200 reps.

Guy B: Trains for strength, stops training for pure strength at 400 pounds one rep max, and then switches to high rep training. His goal is to squat 200 pounds for 200 reps.

Which is more efficient? Which is faster? Which is better? Which is worth pursuing?

Technically I'd argue guy A would need to do a little bit of hypertrophy/volume training, regardless of whether he was a pure power and strength practioner or not because constantly training for strength without lighter volume days he would fry his CNS and it would actually be counterproductive to his goal.

Most pure strengh programs work in a block whereby the start of it will be 70-85% of 1RM and more reps, gradually increasing % of 1RM and lowering the rep range to the final block which will be 'peaking' for either their big gym lift or competition, and then following all this with a deload phase.

So most pure strength guys are capable of serious volume, even if they dont train for it, because trying to maintain peak strength all the time will only burn you out and hinder your true potential, similar to how a fighter has to peak in camp at exactly the right time to be his best version come fight night.

But in answer to the question Guy B would likely reach the goal faster as he switched to high rep training first.
 
Thanks.

One thing I gotta say though... Peaky, your definition of a "strength program" is a little skewed. I get the impression all "good" programs in your eyes involve the application of periodization. But you gotta understand, lots of athletes get success out of weekly program templates. And for some powerlifters, there is only one giant training block for them: Heavy ass weight with low ass reps all the time.
 
