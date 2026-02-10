The goal is to squat 200 pounds for 200 reps. Which method will get me there?

Baby Hanma
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2023
- Messages
- 1,324
- Reaction score
- 806
200 pounds for 200 reps is a random number. I am just using it as a reference point. Here's what I mean...
Guy A: Focuses on pure strength and gets his squat up to 500 without training endurance at all. His goal is to squat 200 pounds for 200 reps.
Guy B: Trains for strength, stops training for pure strength at 400 pounds one rep max, and then switches to high rep training. His goal is to squat 200 pounds for 200 reps.
Which is more efficient? Which is faster? Which is better? Which is worth pursuing?
Thanks.
Guy A: Focuses on pure strength and gets his squat up to 500 without training endurance at all. His goal is to squat 200 pounds for 200 reps.
Guy B: Trains for strength, stops training for pure strength at 400 pounds one rep max, and then switches to high rep training. His goal is to squat 200 pounds for 200 reps.
Which is more efficient? Which is faster? Which is better? Which is worth pursuing?
Thanks.