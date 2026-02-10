The goal is to squat 200 pounds for 200 reps. Which method will get me there?

Technically I'd argue guy A would need to do a little bit of hypertrophy/volume training, regardless of whether he was a pure power and strength practioner or not because constantly training for strength without lighter volume days he would fry his CNS and it would actually be counterproductive to his goal.



Most pure strengh programs work in a block whereby the start of it will be 70-85% of 1RM and more reps, gradually increasing % of 1RM and lowering the rep range to the final block which will be 'peaking' for either their big gym lift or competition, and then following all this with a deload phase.



So most pure strength guys are capable of serious volume, even if they dont train for it, because trying to maintain peak strength all the time will only burn you out and hinder your true potential, similar to how a fighter has to peak in camp at exactly the right time to be his best version come fight night.



But in answer to the question Guy B would likely reach the goal faster as he switched to high rep training first.