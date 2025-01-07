Economy The global economy is a pyramid scheme | End of the Road (full documentary)

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your reaction
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,545
Reaction score
6,803
It seems that the inflation , cost of living, and debt, are growing each day more and more.
But , until when ?
It really looks like the costs of living will become unbearable for the vast majority of people worldwide anytime soon.
What are your thoughts ?
 
For the US

Stop redundant taxation.
End social security tax
Property tax is considered paid in full at the end of the note.
Stop ballooning the federal debt with subsidizing anything outside of the country outside of natural disasters assistance.
Stop funding endless wars at the countries detriment.
 
Belaya Smert said:
For the US

Stop redundant taxation.
End social security tax
Property tax is considered paid in full at the end of the note.
Stop ballooning the federal debt with subsidizing anything outside of the country outside of natural disasters assistance.
Stop funding endless wars at the countries detriment.
Click to expand...

How do local governments and schools get funded?
 
Belaya Smert said:
For the US

Stop redundant taxation.
End social security tax
Property tax is considered paid in full at the end of the note.
Stop ballooning the federal debt with subsidizing anything outside of the country outside of natural disasters assistance.
Stop funding endless wars at the countries detriment.
Click to expand...
I always find it funny when people think they can fix incredibly complex issues in 100 words or less with canned responses.
 
Of course it is one big steaming ponzi. All we care about is 'growth' at the expense of everything else. We have it all backwards.

It would take something extraordinary to change our way of thinking but it's not going to happen. The system is cooked and it's not going to change so just accept it for what it is.
 
SammyPops said:
If Americans only knew how high the cost of living was in Canada or EU .....
Click to expand...
We do. That's why you have almost 0 social mobility and we fight against the socialist policies that are generally accepted by your countries.
 
Your Account said:
It seems that the inflation , cost of living, and debt, are growing each day more and more.
But , until when ?
It really looks like the costs of living will become unbearable for the vast majority of people worldwide anytime soon.
What are your thoughts ?
Click to expand...


I realized this while studying economics in my 20s. Inflation, continual GDP,
Growth, flexible fiat currency and a continually expanding population base driven by immigration are all equally necessary drivers of sucessful modern economies.
 
Low birth rates will bring everything down in time and maybe then something new will be created?

Time will tell
 
Cole train said:
Low birth rates will bring everything down in time and maybe then something new will be created?

Time will tell
Click to expand...
Interesting. That made me wonder what would happen to a aging country that can't bring up their birth rate or won't import people. Probably everything will fall apart slowly and the population will consolidate to a few cities.
 
plataoplombo said:
Interesting. That made me wonder what would happen to a aging country that can't bring up their birth rate or won't import people. Probably everything will fall apart slowly and the population will consolidate to a few cities.
Click to expand...

Well south korea has lowest in the world at like 0.65 i think and they will start to feel it in next 30 years

I read that currently its very hard to get a family doctor because no one choses it as specialty from doctors since there are no kids, plus some schools have no first graders

Interesting times ahead, this has not happened before in history (mass death events have but not low birth rates)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,938
Messages
56,748,922
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top