The glazing on islam is unreal

Islam is doing good and already people want to call him a goat. But the fact is he's not the first. And as good as he's done he's still behind let's look at facts

Islam is on a 16 win streak I could see him making it 20 and higher. That would be great and something special.(Anderson Silva was 17-0)

But goats is about title defences and belts. Gsp and anderson had over 10 defences.

Lw goat bj penn had 4 defences
Islam 4 defences. They are tied.

Bj penn also went up and got the ww belt and defended it.

Islam I'm sure will get 2 defences when that happens he can be the new lw goat. By technicality. Who do I think in a hypothetical prime vs prime .. I'd have to go with islam. But that doesn't matter and only because of the size difference penn wasn't a big lw at all. (He did fight lyoto at lhw but come in on and lyoto doesn't grapple)

I think what surprised me the most is islams size he looked bigger than Jack and almost the same size.

Crazy if you think about that. It didn't take him long to put in that much muscle and weight I think islam is naturally a lw.

Which him vs illia next I don't see how I hope they do it at lw and islam beats the lw record and moves back up to ww. Illia is small.
 
Mak is the man though, he’s going through everyone they’re putting in front of him. Not acting like a diva in any which way handpicking fights.

“If you really are number one doesn’t matter the opponent”


P4P 1 at the moment and making it look easy.

Idk about goat but he’s definitely on a special run right now.
 
Two division champion in 2 of the toughest divisions

Tied longest win streak of all time

Wins over p4p # 1 (X2) #2 #8

Broken a 11 fight win streak, 18 fight win streak & 22 fight win streak

Highest no. of Lightweight Title defences

Finished 8 fights in his last 10

Naaah Islam is overrated..
 
GOAT discussionz are more than just Ws & Ls. The quality of those competitors is important to adjust for.

Spider, GSP, Jones, Fedor etc... were all fighting the very top echelon for much longer than Mak. Comparisons are extremely premature in this early phase of Mak's MMA career, but he's got a great base to launch from.
 
He has tied Andersons win streak already. Anderson, GSP, Jones got their title shots at the start of the win streak.
 
There is always gonna be recency bias after a big win. Did you see this board after Ilia KO’d Charles? It was absurd lol. I think it was actually worse considering everyone knew ilia would KO Charles, but islam-JDM was more unknown with many picking JDM.
 
Well he just won a belt, of course he's the GOAT of the day.
 
Great performance, boring fight. All respect to islam tho.

The glazing is deserved, tho to me it looked like he had the strength to take people down but not do alot when he got there in his new division.

Might make for a really boring title run. Lets hope Im wrong.
 
