The glazing on islam is unreal

Islam is doing good and already people want to call him a goat. But the fact is he's not the first. And as good as he's done he's still behind let's look at facts



Islam is on a 16 win streak I could see him making it 20 and higher. That would be great and something special.(Anderson Silva was 17-0)



But goats is about title defences and belts. Gsp and anderson had over 10 defences.



Lw goat bj penn had 4 defences

Islam 4 defences. They are tied.



Bj penn also went up and got the ww belt and defended it.



Islam I'm sure will get 2 defences when that happens he can be the new lw goat. By technicality. Who do I think in a hypothetical prime vs prime .. I'd have to go with islam. But that doesn't matter and only because of the size difference penn wasn't a big lw at all. (He did fight lyoto at lhw but come in on and lyoto doesn't grapple)



I think what surprised me the most is islams size he looked bigger than Jack and almost the same size.



Crazy if you think about that. It didn't take him long to put in that much muscle and weight I think islam is naturally a lw.



Which him vs illia next I don't see how I hope they do it at lw and islam beats the lw record and moves back up to ww. Illia is small.