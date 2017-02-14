The Gateway Pundit gets WH Press Credentials...

Hell after reading this maybe Sherdog should apply for WH Credentials and send some War Room Trump dead ender apologist. I have a few in mind that Trump would absolutely love to have as a WH Correspondent asking the truly pressing questions of the day...

The Gateway Pundit, a provocative conservative blog, gained notice last year for its fervent pro-Trump coverage and its penchant for promoting false rumors about voter fraud and Hillary Clinton’s health that rocketed around right-wing websites.

Now the site will report on politics from a prominent perch: the White House.

The Trump administration has granted press credentials to Lucian B. Wintrich, the Washington correspondent for Gateway Pundit, to attend White House press briefings and ask questions of the press secretary, Sean M. Spicer.

...

In a telephone interview from the West Wing, Mr. Wintrich, 28, said he would “be reporting far more fairly than a lot of the very left-wing outlets that are currently occupying the briefing room.” He added, “We will be doing a little trolling of the media in general here.”

Asked what kind of trolling his fellow White House correspondents might want to prepare for, Mr. Wintrich paused. “I don’t want to give too much away,” he said. “We have some pretty solid stuff planned.”

...

On Twitter on Monday, Mr. Wintrich posted a photograph of himself standing behind the White House press room lectern, a White House pass slung around his neck. The post from Mr. Hoft included the hashtag #pepe and an accompanying Pepe emoji, a reference to Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that has been repurposed as a symbol by white supremacy and anti-Semitic groups.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/13/business/the-gateway-pundit-trump.html
 
This is a new world, the established media channels have proven themselves to be as amateurish and partisan as most bloggers, what's the problem? NY Times talking about people promoting false rumors? GTFO. Also what's the problem with this blog publishing pro Trump news all the time when NYT was doing the opposite? Is Pro Trump propaganda less credible than anti Trump propaganda?
 
As long as CNN, NYT, and others have press credentials then there really are no standards to begin with. So, who cares.
 
MilesAbove said:
I often see phrases like this. Certainly you know it can be. It can be much muuuuuch worse than CNN.
You sure?

Yesterday they had a story on his handwriting not being open or friendly. "Journalism".
 
TheComebackKid said:
As long as CNN, NYT, and others have press credentials then there really are no standards to begin with. So, who cares.
People here said that the resignation of Gen. Flynn was "Fake News" because it was reported on CNN.

OK.
 
Only real news networks like CNN who have demonstrated their ability to be impartial should get to cover Trump's presidency.

CNN-Busted.png
 
Strychnine said:
People here said that the resignation of Gen. Flynn was "Fake News" because it was reported on CNN.

OK.
Are you surprised that people with an aversion to facts are also against reputable media outlets?
 
Fox News probably wishing they had trade marked "fake news" when they were the fake news network with the birther stuff.
 
TheComebackKid said:
Well, CNN has a history of teporting fake news. Can you blame people for not believing them?
Name one story other than the "Goldenshowergate" that CNN had that was fake news.
 
Strychnine said:
Name one story other than the "Goldenshowergate" that CNN had that was fake news.
They ran all those stories about those fake attacks after Trump won. They ran that story about Nancy Sinatra. They tried to convince people that it was illegal to read Podesta's emails. They've repeated false stories and headlines that originate from other outlets. They covered for Hillary and tried to destroy Trump on a daily basis.

But its not all about CNN, its the entire MSM. NYT, NBC, Wapo, NPR, Slate, Huff Po, ect all ran fake and misleading news every single day look at year and haven't stopped. So yeah..CNN and others have literally 0 credibility.

If the MSM says it then its fake until corroborated.
 
all it takes is for you to tell him he's great, or compliment the size of his hands
 
TheComebackKid said:
They ran all those stories about those fake attacks after Trump won. They ran that story about Nancy Sinatra. They tried to convince people that it was illegal to read Podesta's emails. They've repeated false stories and headlines that originate from other outlets. They covered for Hillary and tried to destroy Trump on a daily basis.

But its not all about CNN, its the entire MSM. NYT, NBC, Wapo, NPR, Slate, Huff Po, ect all ran fake and misleading news every single day look at year and haven't stopped. So yeah..CNN and others have literally 0 credibility.

If the MSM says it then its fake until corroborated.
I have heard none of those stories and I watch the news every day.

But the best way to destroy a nation is to garner disbelief in it's free press.
 
Strychnine said:
Name one story other than the "Goldenshowergate" that CNN had that was fake news.
Any site that doesn't have headlines like "KILLARY SPIRIT COOKS PIZZAGATE WITH SATAN" or "TRUMP SUPPORTER DESTROYS SJW CUCK" is biased liberal hogwash.
 
Strychnine said:
I have heard none of those stories and I watch the news every day.
Well research them if you don't believe me

But the best way to destroy a nation is to garner disbelief in it's free press.
Corrupting the free press and turning them into a paid propaganda arm of the DNC is probably a pretty good way as well wouldn't you say?

After all CNN, and others, got caught colluding with the DNC lest you forget. Or did you miss that story too?
 
WalkenWouldOwn said:
Any site that doesn't have headlines like "KILLARY SPIRIT COOKS PIZZAGATE WITH SATAN" or "TRUMP SUPPORTER DESTROYS SJW CUCK" is biased liberal hogwash.
And you guys look for sites that say "Spirit cooking and drawings of naked children us just art. And Podesta just really really likes pizza and walnut sauce".
 
