The Gateway Pundit gets WH Press Credentials...

They ran all those stories about those fake attacks after Trump won. They ran that story about Nancy Sinatra. They tried to convince people that it was illegal to read Podesta's emails. They've repeated false stories and headlines that originate from other outlets. They covered for Hillary and tried to destroy Trump on a daily basis.



But its not all about CNN, its the entire MSM. NYT, NBC, Wapo, NPR, Slate, Huff Po, ect all ran fake and misleading news every single day look at year and haven't stopped. So yeah..CNN and others have literally 0 credibility.



If the MSM says it then its fake until corroborated.