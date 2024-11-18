  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Events/Awards The Game Awards 2024

Shadow of the Erdtree shouldn’t even be on this list. What horseshit that is. So tired of the From Software glazing. I played it and enjoyed it for the most part but it’s overrated and didn’t deserve the absurd scores it got imo. They need a best dlc/expansion category because this is a slap in the face to games like Silent Hill 2 which was phenomenal. Hope Astrobot takes it. If not second choice on the list would be Rebirth
 
Hard to say as I haven't been able to play most of these yet. Glad to see Atlus getting a big nod though, going to pick Metaphor up at some point for sure. I just wish we could make our own character, as I don't like the look of the guy we have to play as. I wish they'd have a character creator for all of their big RPG's. We can usually name them after ourselves, so it makes sense to me.

I really want to play FF7 rebirth and Astrobot. FF7 was always on my radar, but I'm glad to see another platformer making such waves with Astrobot. The graphics, effects, music and gameplay look so good, as if Nintendo made a console that wasn't built on hardware a decade old lol. I'm sure it will come to PC too, I hear all the PS5 controller functions work on Steam as well? Regardless, I hope this inspires more platformers, they are always a great time when done right.

I wasn't a big fan of Wukong. I refunded it as the movement made me nauseous. Something about the camera just felt off and made me queasy. I wasn't too crazy about having to always use some type of staff too, but I didn't really play it long enough to fully judge, or see if we there was more weapon variety.

Has a DLC ever been nominated for game of the year? Shadow of the Erdtree was incredible. I can't say it deserves it over the others, but I loved pretty much every minute of it.
 
Lmao at the action/adventure category. AstroBot, Silent Hill 2, Prince of Persia. Every single one of these games belongs to a different genre and here they are lumped together.
 
There actually are quite a few platformers that are out there. As a fan of the genre I keep up with the releases quite well so if you ever want to know about recent or upcoming ones let me know. I already got a bunch on my wishlist
 
Esports game of the year is hilarious. Basically Valve versus Riot Games.

I'll be shocked if a Riot Games game doesnt win. For Valve does zero advertising for Dota2 and CS2. CS2's announcement and launch was two tweets with four YouTube videos, lol.

League of Legends winning would be poetic. 2024 started off with massive esport production staff layoffs and concluded with their premiere franchise league collapsing.
 
There actually are quite a few platformers that are out there. As a fan of the genre I keep up with the releases quite well so if you ever want to know about recent or upcoming ones let me know. I already got a bunch on my wishlist
Nice, I'm out of the loop on that front. Def share some that have a bit of a budget behind them. I'd like to see what studios with some resources, outside Nintendo, can do with platformers in today's tech.

Curse you Zazen!

5uheWLiiKbepjsbrJv86s5-1200-80.jpg
 
