Shadow of the Erdtree shouldn’t even be on this list. What horseshit that is. So tired of the From Software glazing. I played it and enjoyed it for the most part but it’s overrated and didn’t deserve the absurd scores it got imo. They need a best dlc/expansion category because this is a slap in the face to games like Silent Hill 2 which was phenomenal. Hope Astrobot takes it. If not second choice on the list would be Rebirth
 
Hard to say as I haven't been able to play most of these yet. Glad to see Atlus getting a big nod though, going to pick Metaphor up at some point for sure. I just wish we could make our own character, as I don't like the look of the guy we have to play as. I wish they'd have a character creator for all of their big RPG's. We can usually name them after ourselves, so it makes sense to me.

I really want to play FF7 rebirth and Astrobot. FF7 was always on my radar, but I'm glad to see another platformer making such waves with Astrobot. The graphics, effects, music and gameplay look so good, as if Nintendo made a console that wasn't built on hardware a decade old lol. I'm sure it will come to PC too, I hear all the PS5 controller functions work on Steam as well? Regardless, I hope this inspires more platformers, they are always a great time when done right.

I wasn't a big fan of Wukong. I refunded it as the movement made me nauseous. Something about the camera just felt off and made me queasy. I wasn't too crazy about having to always use some type of staff too, but I didn't really play it long enough to fully judge, or see if we there was more weapon variety.

Has a DLC ever been nominated for game of the year? Shadow of the Erdtree was incredible. I can't say it deserves it over the others, but I loved pretty much every minute of it.
 
Hard to say as I haven't been able to play most of these yet. Glad to see Atlus getting a big nod though, going to pick Metaphor up at some point for sure. I just wish we could make our own character, as I don't like the look of the guy we have to play as. I wish they'd have a character creator for all of their big RPG's. We can usually name them after ourselves, so it makes sense to me.

I really want to play FF7 rebirth and Astrobot. FF7 was always on my radar, but I'm glad to see another platformer making such waves with Astrobot. The graphics, effects, music and gameplay look so good, as if Nintendo made a console that wasn't built on hardware a decade old lol. I'm sure it will come to PC too, I hear all the PS5 controller functions work on Steam as well? Regardless, I hope this inspires more platformers, they are always a great time when done right.

I wasn't a big fan of Wukong. I refunded it as the movement made me nauseous. Something about the camera just felt off and made me queasy. I wasn't too crazy about having to always use some type of staff too, but I didn't really play it long enough to fully judge, or see if we there was more weapon variety.

Has a DLC ever been nominated for game of the year? Shadow of the Erdtree was incredible. I can't say it deserves it over the others, but I loved pretty much every minute of it.
There actually are quite a few platformers that are out there. As a fan of the genre I keep up with the releases quite well so if you ever want to know about recent or upcoming ones let me know. I already got a bunch on my wishlist
 
Esports game of the year is hilarious. Basically Valve versus Riot Games.

I'll be shocked if a Riot Games game doesnt win. For Valve does zero advertising for Dota2 and CS2. CS2's announcement and launch was two tweets with four YouTube videos, lol.

League of Legends winning would be poetic. 2024 started off with massive esport production staff layoffs and concluded with their premiere franchise league collapsing.
 
There actually are quite a few platformers that are out there. As a fan of the genre I keep up with the releases quite well so if you ever want to know about recent or upcoming ones let me know. I already got a bunch on my wishlist
Nice, I'm out of the loop on that front. Def share some that have a bit of a budget behind them. I'd like to see what studios with some resources, outside Nintendo, can do with platformers in today's tech.

Shadow of the Erdtree shouldn't even be on this list. What horseshit that is. So tired of the From Software glazing. I played it and enjoyed it for the most part but it's overrated and didn't deserve the absurd scores it got imo. They need a best dlc/expansion category because this is a slap in the face to games like Silent Hill 2 which was phenomenal. Hope Astrobot takes it. If not second choice on the list would be Rebirth
Curse you Zazen!

5uheWLiiKbepjsbrJv86s5-1200-80.jpg
 
Not sure what criterion would qualify and likewise disqualify DLC from being GOTY but unique to SotE is the entire map (effectively, island) being independent of launch world as well as having its own secondary levelling system without carryover to manage what would be powercreep in returning to base game.

I have 400h+ in vanilla game and maybe 45h in expansion; latter being longer than some standalones, surely. If there’s an argument for DLC in GOTY contention, SotE is a great example of what that looks like, IMO.

I had a more purist take at first, that an expansion by definition shouldn’t qualify but I thought on how technical sequels also expand on preceding games, blurring the line for me on what a game really is — an experience of some length with standalone start and finish, maybe? Not just a level, mission, or weapon/vanity addition to base game and like.
 
Not sure what criterion would qualify and likewise disqualify DLC from being GOTY but unique to SotE is the entire map (effectively, island) being independent of launch world as well as having its own secondary levelling system without carryover to manage what would be powercreep in returning to base game.

I have 400h+ in vanilla game and maybe 45h in expansion; latter being longer than some standalones, surely. If there’s an argument for DLC in GOTY contention, SotE is a great example of what that looks like, IMO.

I had a more purist take at first, that an expansion by definition shouldn’t qualify but I thought on how technical sequels also expand on preceding games, blurring the line for me on what a game really is — an experience of some length with standalone start and finish, maybe? Not just a level, mission, or weapon/vanity addition to base game and like.
How can it qualify for game of the year when you can't even play the game without its base game. Seems a bit silly.
 
How can it qualify for game of the year when you can't even play the game without its base game. Seems a bit silly.
While Keighley comes across as a genuine person who loves video games. Its still an entertainment industry awards show. Doesnt have the amount of glazing and reach arounds like the Streamer Awards. Nor the backroom courting of judges like the Oscars. But lesser versions of these exist to attract game studios/publishers participation.
 
It's the gaming version of the MTV Movie Awards.
 
I was a bit surprised to see no GOTY nominations for Helldivers 2, Space Marine 2 and Silent Hill 2 meanwhile this Balatro game that I’ve literally never even heard of gets a nomination. Odd.

My GOTY is probably Astro Bot, but I’d be OK with SOTE getting the nod as it was basically Elden Ring 2 and was awesome.
 
I was a bit surprised to see no GOTY nominations for Helldivers 2, Space Marine 2 and Silent Hill 2 meanwhile this Balatro game that I’ve literally never even heard of gets a nomination. Odd.

My GOTY is probably Astro Bot, but I’d be OK with SOTE getting the nod as it was basically Elden Ring 2 and was awesome.
From what I’ve heard balatro deserves to be there. Completely addicting is what people say when describing it. It’s a poker themed roguelike. I might pick it up for the ps portal at some point
 
I was a bit surprised to see no GOTY nominations for Helldivers 2, Space Marine 2 and Silent Hill 2 meanwhile this Balatro game that I’ve literally never even heard of gets a nomination. Odd.

My GOTY is probably Astro Bot, but I’d be OK with SOTE getting the nod as it was basically Elden Ring 2 and was awesome.
I'm surprised about no Silent Hill 2 at least, that's a big budget banger. Hopefully Hell Divers and Space Marine get nominated in other areas, both look awesome!

A buddy of mine is playing Balatro, says it's crazy good/addictive. I'm almost afraid to try it.

I've been binging Yellowstone the past couple of weeks, as I only watched S1/2, made me crave Red Dead 2. It was a slow day at work, played poker for about 5 hours on my Steam Deck. Kept giving myself away every time I won a hand as John's expression when winning kills me
al9on3nxuvz11.jpg
 
SotE being nominated for GOTY is blasphemy.

It's a DLC. Not a new game. I don't care how big the map is for it. Elden Ring already won GOTY. This makes no sense in any way. Just make a "Best DLC/Expansion" category.
 
I expect Wukong and Space Marine II to sweep their categories. Oh wait the game awards are woke and no room for alpha male shit.
 
Erdtree was bigger than most releases this year and filled to the brim with new content. Who really cares? It was the best thing I played this year and would be my GotY.
 
