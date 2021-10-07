  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

The future

War on drugs is a never ending war. There just too much profit and the demand is so high.
 
William Huggins said:
Things you would like to see in the future......

Mine is......an end to the war on drugs.
Of all possibilities, this is what you pick?
How about something meaningful, like a cure for cancer?
 
I would like to not see tictoc or social influencers in the future...
 
mjmj said:
Of all possibilities, this is what you pick?
How about something meaningful, like a cure for cancer?
Imagine there is a cure for cancer and heart disease. Our life expectancy will sky rocket to 120. That will be crazy to imagine.
 
MXZT said:
War on drugs is a never ending war. There just too much profit and the demand is so high.
Drugs are produced cheaply in poor countries and are imported into wealthy countries where they become immensely valuable. If drugs are legalized or the War on Drugs ends, then drugs became hugely profitable for poor countries and less profit is made in first world countries.
 
thehighking said:
Drugs are produced cheaply in poor countries and are imported into wealthy countries where they become immensely valuable. If drugs are legalized or the War on Drugs ends, then drugs became hugely profitable for poor countries and less profit is made in first world countries.
I see, that's a very good point.
 
An end to government for profit. No more special interest money and caps on term limits. Until this happens the government will never serve the people.
 
MXZT said:
Imagine there is a cure for cancer and heart disease. Our life expectancy will sky rocket to 120. That will be crazy to imagine.
I think we will get the average age up to 120, maybe even higher, but one of the ways we will do it is with nano-technology which is currently being worked on. Nano bots that are able to clean our arteries and act as a sort of mechanical fix it machine will be able to do more than any invention in medical history. You won't need to cure cancer, the bots will smartly remove it from your body before you even know you have it. You won't have heart attacks due to blockage, the bots will keep it clear. This is the future.

The only question is how we will support society with a rising population and people that don't seem to die soon enough.
 
Death to all social media and people not surgically attached to their fucking mobile phones every waking moment of the day.
 
Take away that stupid rule that said pedestrians have the right of way in the US.

Cars should have the right of way. It's much harder for a driver to see a pedestrian than a pedestrian to see a car.

There are countries where cars have the right of way and people aren't getting run over.
 
