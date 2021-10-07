William Huggins
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2017
- Messages
- 18,884
- Reaction score
- 16,366
Things you would like to see in the future......
Mine is......an end to the war on drugs.
Mine is......an end to the war on drugs.
Of all possibilities, this is what you pick?Things you would like to see in the future......
Mine is......an end to the war on drugs.
Of all possibilities, this is what you pick?
How about something meaningful, like a cure for cancer?
Drugs are produced cheaply in poor countries and are imported into wealthy countries where they become immensely valuable. If drugs are legalized or the War on Drugs ends, then drugs became hugely profitable for poor countries and less profit is made in first world countries.War on drugs is a never ending war. There just too much profit and the demand is so high.
Drugs are produced cheaply in poor countries and are imported into wealthy countries where they become immensely valuable. If drugs are legalized or the War on Drugs ends, then drugs became hugely profitable for poor countries and less profit is made in first world countries.
Uhh. Nope. People still die around or before 100 usually even without thoseImagine there is a cure for cancer and heart disease. Our life expectancy will sky rocket to 120. That will be crazy to imagine.
Imagine there is a cure for cancer and heart disease. Our life expectancy will sky rocket to 120. That will be crazy to imagine.