MXZT said: Imagine there is a cure for cancer and heart disease. Our life expectancy will sky rocket to 120. That will be crazy to imagine. Click to expand...

I think we will get the average age up to 120, maybe even higher, but one of the ways we will do it is with nano-technology which is currently being worked on. Nano bots that are able to clean our arteries and act as a sort of mechanical fix it machine will be able to do more than any invention in medical history. You won't need to cure cancer, the bots will smartly remove it from your body before you even know you have it. You won't have heart attacks due to blockage, the bots will keep it clear. This is the future.The only question is how we will support society with a rising population and people that don't seem to die soon enough.