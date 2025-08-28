I’ve been thinking a lot about where we, as a civilization, might be heading given the rapid changes in technology, AI, and automation.

With big tech advances happening so fast, and with layoffs happening across industries, I wonder about the long-term implications for society.



Some questions and ideas I’ve been pondering:

-Are we heading toward a world where humans are increasingly unnecessary as workers, replaced by AI, robots, and automation?

-Could this lead to more inequality, where wealth and power are concentrated in the hands of a small minority, while the majority struggles to make a decent living?

-With cost of living rising and financial stability uncertain, will fewer people want or be able to have children? Could this contribute to population decline in some areas?

-Are these trends aligned with ideas floated by some global thinkers and institutions,like reducing population for sustainability or economic reasons? (Some point to Klaus Schwab and discussions at Davos as examples, though interpretations vary.)



Are these fears overblown, or are we seeing the early signs of such a world?



