Social The Future of Humanity in the Age of AI, Automation, and Concentrated Power

I’ve been thinking a lot about where we, as a civilization, might be heading given the rapid changes in technology, AI, and automation.
With big tech advances happening so fast, and with layoffs happening across industries, I wonder about the long-term implications for society.

Some questions and ideas I’ve been pondering:
-Are we heading toward a world where humans are increasingly unnecessary as workers, replaced by AI, robots, and automation?
-Could this lead to more inequality, where wealth and power are concentrated in the hands of a small minority, while the majority struggles to make a decent living?
-With cost of living rising and financial stability uncertain, will fewer people want or be able to have children? Could this contribute to population decline in some areas?
-Are these trends aligned with ideas floated by some global thinkers and institutions,like reducing population for sustainability or economic reasons? (Some point to Klaus Schwab and discussions at Davos as examples, though interpretations vary.)

Are these fears overblown, or are we seeing the early signs of such a world?

 
I certainly wouldn't want to have a job as a copy editor right now.
 
I think current model of society will just fall apart and we will just go mad max or some cyberpunk world where half the population are criminals to survive,

Too many problems coming in future which will be fixed in time but only after mayhem
 
There are sherdog threads where in the middle of posts about a fight or fighter there are ChatGPT bullet point blurps, as if that's just a normal thing people say. We are slowly merging with machines. Half of kids are iPad babies who don't socialize now. No idea where this is headed but I do know that because it's not managed as part of a plan it will rather just happen and society will react to it with its pants down. It's not hard to imagine this mixed with other 21st century issues resulting in cyberpunk Mogadishu.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
We are not ready for the rise


I was just about to say something like this, and it's weird to see it confirmed in such a precise way.

The thing is we've already caught AI lying to us. As it gets more advanced its ability to cover up its lies will exceed our ability to detect it, in fact that's probably already happened.
 
Blue collars job will not disappear, just be reduced in numbers.

They are the backbone of implementing technology at a larger scale. "Electricians wire up smart homes, HVAC techs keep data centers cool, and construction crews build the infrastructure that keeps everything running. Without them, our tech-driven lives would hit a major roadblock."

AI and robots will not take all jobs, simply most of them, and that process will take a lot of time. Some advanced technology are too costly and complex to be deployed at a larger scale.

When we talk about the future, and the future of technology, we are in the field of Futurology, there was a good thread about it

Horizon 2090 - The World Of Tomorrow --> See here.

A) Technology will reduce the need for a workforce, the more we go far from men, the less we need them. Men will not be free from work by technology, but simply replaced by it. The workers that will remain, will live in dystopian zero trust infrastructures, even if they are working in a non sensitive task of the least importance. Technology will first invade the work place for security reason, in most corporations, before being deployed massively to monitor productivity. Under perform for a few days, you get a warning, under perform more, you get fired.

Burn-out or depression or sick, not gonna be your boss concern.

B) The wealhty will be more wealthy, and the poor more poor. We are taking that road, there is going to be a huge abyssal disparity between the poor and the rich. That is not a secret, and is already known to all.

C) Inflation will reduce the ability to purchase, and destroy savings of the common man, if they are in money and not in gold, which would reduce social mobility, also, the extreme rise of the price of food and the necessary commodities that is coming, will play a negative effect for the poor.

D) This is a very sensitive question, and I will prefer to avoid answering it. I have my own opinion on this matter. Unfortunately, I am unable to share it with you, due to the laws that limit freedom of expression in my country and the terms of forums.sherdog.com that I accepted when I created my account on this forum. Therefore, simply expressing my opinion in this discussion forum would expose me to sanctions from the forum administrators and possibly from the justice system in my country. It is therefore with great regret that I will content myself with reading your exchanges without participating, beyond this message.

It's a joke, chill out buddy, I got you there.
 
Heading towards Elysium more than Star Trek to use movie refs
 
whats the timeframe for those events , whats your guess
 
- We cant survive without the comodities of today, like dentists, medical professionals. Maybe contries that dont have those things, people will withstand better.
 
I honestly think blue collared jobs are not going to be eliminated, at least not at first. It's much more IT, data, etc. AI can't fix plumbing
 
Spam On Rye said:
AI is overhyped imo. It will mostly do damage by allowing people to outsource their critical thinking.
Karen Hao has a really interesting book out about AI and how it's really overhyped: Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI

I'm reading through it now.

A few interviews with her on YouTube too that I found interesting.


 
HOLA said:
Karen Hao has a really interesting book out about AI and how it's really overhyped: Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI

I'm reading through it now.

A few interviews with her on YouTube too that I found interesting.


Nice, I've had a few of her interviews in my watch later for a while. I'm interested in the metaphysics and gnostic presuppositions behind alot of the AI stuff and was recommended her after talking to a few people about the book Techgnosis. Looks like it's my next purchase. Thanks for the nudge.
 
WhiteMousse said:
I honestly think blue collared jobs are not going to be eliminated, at least not at first. It's much more IT, data, etc. AI can't fix plumbing
AI will greatly increase the capability of DYI. Basically have a virtual assistant coach you through it in real time, at your pace and focused on your specific situation. Just follows a sequence, how to books, YouTube videos, virtual assistants, to future Ai analytics and output via video. It won't replace blue collars, it will just help individuals with their own abilities

Also in conjunction with manufacturing of parts, scheduling, administration, estimates etc that are a part of blue collar businesses that can and will be automated
 
