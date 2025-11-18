The future lightweight GOAT

(me on the left with him on the second pic)

The future goat of the LW division Ansar Khamzaev chechen monster is already 5-0-0 and just knocked out his last opponent in the UFC, he's soon coming in the UFC he's a HUGE talent

I said it before ANYBODY else
 
He's only 20 and many fighters such as Chimaev or Burns said he will be a future champion
 
Not UFC related.

This gay fantasy you have for this child doesn't belong on the internet at all.
He's soon in the UFC and will be a champ so I just want to be the guy that can say I knew it before anybody else.
 
Can't wait to see him on the next season of DWCS
 
We'll see how much he can improve, hopefully he will be able to make a splash.
 
Btw he just took down RDR in some 25k tournament by a streamer and won against him (even though to be honest RDR won that but Khamzaev had good attempts and took him down)

Keep in mind he's a 20yo LW while RDR is a huge MW...

Gilbert Burns said from his own mouth :
"We have a younger and BETTER crazy Chimaev in our gym" and every coach at Kill Cliff say he's a champion in a few years

Invest in him right now, bet on every of his fights
 
chechen?
Paramount will never let him compete for the title...
 
