the future champ will fight tonight

and he is Michael Morales.
I feel already sorry for Sean.

imo he is a huge danger for the division and considering his size also dangerous for MW
 
morales is super exciting but every time I watch him I don’t see what he’s super skilled at other than being a big brute. He has real tight powerful hooks I’ll give him that
 
Michael Morales had a competitive decision with Max Griffin
 
You might be right, but not now. Morales has a lot left to develop, and Brady is a huge step-up.

I expect a relatively easy win for Brady.
 
Its not uncommon for future greats to underperform vs lesser opposition and over perform vs better competition. Morales has a lot of question marks but his size, athleticism, youth, undefeated records, wrestling and Judo backgrounds are super interesting. Brady will be a huge test. Islam Makhachev arguably lost to Egoyan in the regionals, Jack Della struggled even recently vs some mid level guys, didnt Usman get choked out by a bum on the regional scene? Tsarukyan got slept. Iets see.
 
I think Morales is good but I don't think he's anything particularly special. I guess we'll see in a few hours.
 
Feeling like Brady might be overlooked here, in the end he has only lost 1 time so far, and could just grind a decision here, not sold on Morales yet.
 
I got Sean Brady but I like Morales a lot. I hope morales wins but I don't think morales can defend against Brady's pressure
 
Huge powerful striker with a grappling background.

WW is fucked
 
He's massive for ww

Imagine the size difference vs Islam lol
 
I think Jack could matchup well vs Morales though, willing to pressure, get in and stay in the pocket, has power, far better defense and striking technique. Could Morales just be far too big, athletic and talented? Possibly. I do not think Islam does well vs Morales but Islam will NEVER take that fight, he will petition for Usman, Ilia, retirement etc.
 
this guy is a problem for the division.
looking to his size, it seems like he belongs to MW but if he can make weight, he can do whatever he wants to.
would love to see him next against JDM or Prates
 
