The French Olympics opening ceremony... Ok That was Strange..

GoldenWolf87

Who thought at the IOC this would be a good idea for the Olympic opening ceremony in France?
How does this opening at the France Olympics Ceremony relate to French Traditions?

The reactions to the French Opening haven't been quite positive.
Not mentioning the stab at the the last supper by Leonardo da Vinci.

A number of French users on x were not happy.




Macron Tweeted.
 
Satanic freaks rule the world
 
Rygu said:
What in the actual fuck lol?

Did they seriously to a tranny version of the Last Supper? <lol>

RIP France
It’s a demoralization campaign to basically corrupt every tradition institution, which they have been doing slowly in sports for a while, but now that the cat is out of the bag that the leader of the free country is a puppet being controlled, they have to accelerate things
 
Imagine insulting Islam like that?

Well we saw what happened to the newspaper when they tried that imagine doing it on a mass scale?
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Sorry bro, if you want to watch the best of sports, you have to watch a bunch of dudes pretending to be women dance in skimpy clothes.

Your comment actually is rooted is fascism, congrats nazi
- Good thing is the skill level in the woman taekwondo is so high, that those adventurers wond't have such advantage!
 
lol @ the conservachuds crying when the Olympics were literally created for a bunch of naked dudes to grease up and have an orgy. And they are complaining about it on a forum centered around dudes in spandex getting sweaty, wrestling each other, sucking on each others toes and shit

cottagecheesefan said:
Well... your take on competitive competition is vastly different to mine.

Whatever floats your boat mate
 
I always assumed anyone who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympics was gay anyway tbh.
 
Macron Recent tweet.

What about showing French past Culture and traditions?

China had a great opening when China hosted the Olympics games.

 
Legit question - Do we know if that was supposed to be the last supper or are we just calling any group of people at a long table the last supper?

edit - framing sounds snarky but again i don't mean it, I'm truly asking sorry for bad phrasing
 
Anewt said:
Well... your take on competitive competition is vastly different to mine.

Whatever floats your boat mate
Was just joking. The Olympics are a disgrace. Just in 2022, they have them in China, as Xi is basically telling Putin to wait until the Olympics are over to invade Ukraine, and have China basically fund their with the money they made from hosting the Olympics
 
cottagecheesefan said:
lol @ the conservachuds crying when the Olympics were literally created for a bunch of naked dudes to grease up and have an orgy. And they are complaining about it on a forum centered around dudes in spandex getting sweaty, wrestling each other, sucking on each others toes and shit

I'm starting a petition to get ass javelin and butt darts back in the Olympics.
 
Thought this was gonna be about the convicted child rapist representing the Netherlands


 
cottagecheesefan said:
Was just joking. The Olympics are a disgrace. Just in 2022, they have them in China, as Xi is basically telling Putin to wait until the Olympics are over to invade Ukraine, and have China basically fund their with the money they made from hosting the Olympics
lmao I don't think I've ever seen that take before.
 
