GoldenWolf87
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2018
- Messages
- 12,981
- Reaction score
- 9,249
Who thought at the IOC this would be a good idea for the Olympic opening ceremony in France?
How does this opening at the France Olympics Ceremony relate to French Traditions?
The reactions to the French Opening haven't been quite positive.
Not mentioning the stab at the the last supper by Leonardo da Vinci.
A number of French users on x were not happy.
Macron Tweeted.
How does this opening at the France Olympics Ceremony relate to French Traditions?
The reactions to the French Opening haven't been quite positive.
Not mentioning the stab at the the last supper by Leonardo da Vinci.
A number of French users on x were not happy.
Macron Tweeted.