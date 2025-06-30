Goat Poster
Fund launched to support Ben Askren's lung transplant after insurance denies coverage amid critical health scare
Ben Askren is in need of a lung transplant, and people are banding together to help out in lieu of the decorated fighter's insurance not covering the required costs.
www.sportskeeda.com
How cool is that?
You want a lung? You better be the guy getting the k.o and not the guy getting kneed in the face. America baby, this is what meritocracy is all about.
Also Dana White is a cultural marxist for sharing the fundraiser. Collective efforts to insure someone gets healthcare is literally socialism.