Social The free Market determined Ben Askren didn't deserve a lung transplant

G

Goat Poster

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 4, 2016
Messages
797
Reaction score
1,525
www.sportskeeda.com

Fund launched to support Ben Askren's lung transplant after insurance denies coverage amid critical health scare

Ben Askren is in need of a lung transplant, and people are banding together to help out in lieu of the decorated fighter's insurance not covering the required costs.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com

How cool is that?

You want a lung? You better be the guy getting the k.o and not the guy getting kneed in the face. America baby, this is what meritocracy is all about.


Also Dana White is a cultural marxist for sharing the fundraiser. Collective efforts to insure someone gets healthcare is literally socialism.
 
Goat Poster said:
www.sportskeeda.com

Fund launched to support Ben Askren's lung transplant after insurance denies coverage amid critical health scare

Ben Askren is in need of a lung transplant, and people are banding together to help out in lieu of the decorated fighter's insurance not covering the required costs.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com

How cool is that?

You want a lung? You better be the guy getting the k.o and not the guy getting kneed in the face. America baby, this is what meritocracy is all about.


Also Dana White is a cultural marxist for sharing the fundraiser. Collective efforts to insure someone gets healthcare is literally socialism.
Click to expand...
What the fuck is wrong with you? Leave politics out of this
 
How is America gonna have a Jorge Masvidal if every Ben Askren gets to mooch a free lung?

Communists don't consider incentives like that, they just think the guy deserves to live.
 
Well look on the brightside, even tho people like Ben cant get a lung transplant, this rich old guy was able to get multiple kidneys to keep going until 101 years old.

miliardater-devid-ro-n66558-1.jpg
 
Last edited:
How the fuck do you fight Jake Paul and not have good health insurance to cover a lung transplant?
 
2 men enters, one man wins a set of lungs.
Dana is making it happen.

I hope Dana actually put some money in it.
This sounds really horrible.
I wish Ben well.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
How the fuck do you fight Jake Paul and not have good health insurance to cover a lung transplant?
Click to expand...
Leave it to this guy to make it Askren's fault

"Duh should've had the gooder insurance persnal respnsiblity an stuff"
 
Its what happens when murica spends 3 quarters of its budget trying to be world police. No money for real, day to day shit on the home front.
 
Ezekiel 25:17 said:
Its what happens when murica spends 3 quarters of its budget trying to be world police. No money for real, day to day shit on the home front.
Click to expand...

Let me start with i think national Healthcare is the answer

And I do think our allies should shoulder a bit more of that load considering they are the main beneficiaries but world policing is kind.of something that does require doing as evidenced by the fact of no other world wars since we started.

I think it's also tax based and maybe we need more brackets to get it done but the Elon musk class should be paying a higher percentage. I don't got a problem with being a mega millionaire either so don't even go down that road but the people I really want to see hit are wealthier. Like buy your way into doing whatever you want wealth and I think that's bad for our republic

Then there's illegal aliens who pack ers and aren't paying them mega bulls and can't be using a system they don't pay into in those kinds of numbers to work

Then there's Healthcare companies who are gonna propagandize like a mother fucker and fight kicking and screaming against any change to the system .

And finally there's the politicians themselves who are bribed to keep this system in place that's making this asshole need crowd funding for a lung transplant in the first place. Combine that with polarization where no one is going to vote for the other evil party if the issue isn't fixed in a satisfactory manner and you have exactly what we have now.


But yea Ukraine and Israel are why we can't have nice things I guess... or maybe it's that half the country thinks it's socialism and will be the end of our society to give everyone Healthcare and the other side doesn't wanna talk about who can use it or how to fund it
 
But CEO’s of these insurance companies make 50 million a year. Merica.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,974
Messages
57,502,898
Members
175,732
Latest member
dkiwowpwks

Share this page

Back
Top