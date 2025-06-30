Ezekiel 25:17 said: Its what happens when murica spends 3 quarters of its budget trying to be world police. No money for real, day to day shit on the home front. Click to expand...

Let me start with i think national Healthcare is the answerAnd I do think our allies should shoulder a bit more of that load considering they are the main beneficiaries but world policing is kind.of something that does require doing as evidenced by the fact of no other world wars since we started.I think it's also tax based and maybe we need more brackets to get it done but the Elon musk class should be paying a higher percentage. I don't got a problem with being a mega millionaire either so don't even go down that road but the people I really want to see hit are wealthier. Like buy your way into doing whatever you want wealth and I think that's bad for our republicThen there's illegal aliens who pack ers and aren't paying them mega bulls and can't be using a system they don't pay into in those kinds of numbers to workThen there's Healthcare companies who are gonna propagandize like a mother fucker and fight kicking and screaming against any change to the system .And finally there's the politicians themselves who are bribed to keep this system in place that's making this asshole need crowd funding for a lung transplant in the first place. Combine that with polarization where no one is going to vote for the other evil party if the issue isn't fixed in a satisfactory manner and you have exactly what we have now.But yea Ukraine and Israel are why we can't have nice things I guess... or maybe it's that half the country thinks it's socialism and will be the end of our society to give everyone Healthcare and the other side doesn't wanna talk about who can use it or how to fund it