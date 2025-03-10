The four reasons Max slayed Justin in my questionable opinion

1. Speed: Max seems to underestimate himself imo at 155. Max at 300 was the best I've ever seen him and he was way faster than Justin from the get go. It truly looked like FW speed vs LW speed



2. A cheeky back kick: Max landed a extremely unlikely spinning body kick at the end of the first round that landed straight into Justins nose, breaking it. This kick is one of Max's signature moves. Can't recall why Justin was angled to take it in the face (level change?), but it was clever and skillful and perhaps lucky. So for four more rounds you got to assume Gaethje lost a lot of ability to breathe and relied on his toughness



3. Eyepokes(?): Now pardon me but I watched the fight hammered and quite a while ago but I remember that Max may have eyepoked him at least twice which is unfortunate as hell. Intentional? Definitely an overlooked factor



4. 10 more seconds: Max called him out with his signature ground point just like against Lamas. Justin will do nothing but press, entertain and answer. With all previous factors considered Max coaxed him into the perfect counter overhand and it's quite rare Max ever KOs someone stiff, or Gaethje gets knocked unconscious. It was extremely reminiscent of Yair vs KZ. A. Special stage/Event B. Last 10 seconds C. Goaded into dropping defense for counter



Final thoughts: I don't know if these two will ever cross paths. Max might want to consider LW after the Ilir fight. He can fill a "BMF" fight, maybe a re with Dustin, or maybe even fight for real gold. He still has a fighting future imo. As for Justin... Same. In light of the Fiziev fight he keeps proving he can rebound from losses and is sharp as ever, perhaps improving