  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

The forgotten Heavyewights

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
9,277
Reaction score
3,988
Just been doing a bit of browsing after seeing Jared Anderson struggle with his latest opponent, and it got me looking at Bakole to see if he has anything lined up, which then led me onto looking to see what Michael Hunter has lined up

Both of these guys dont have a fight lined up and nobody seems to want to fight them, i for one would welcome a rematch between the pair and the fight makes perfect sense right now

Anyone heard anything about who these pair are lining up to fight next, or even why nobody talks about Hunter at all, he has some decent wins on his record and has only ever lost to Usyk
 
From what I've read, Bakole is supposedly fighting Ajagba in an IBF eliminator in May. That would be a solid rematch though.
 
watching the original fight, did it seem like Hunter got away with going low a lot? Looked like a lotta stuff similar to what Dubois landed on Usyk, so I gotta wonder should they run it back anyway? I think it makes sense.
 
Actually, it seems Hunter is fighting this weekend, i guess i didnt look very far

Pretty poor fight though, lined up to fight a guy with a 14-3 record
 
Bakole is allegedly fighting Ajagba next and Hunter is fighting Robert Hall Jr. I'd like to see a Bakole vs Hunter rematch myself but Bakole doesn't want it. He's had over 6 years now to try and avenge that loss but isn't interested.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,577
Messages
56,908,009
Members
175,453
Latest member
amr boogey

Share this page

Back
Top