The forgotten Heavyewights

Just been doing a bit of browsing after seeing Jared Anderson struggle with his latest opponent, and it got me looking at Bakole to see if he has anything lined up, which then led me onto looking to see what Michael Hunter has lined up



Both of these guys dont have a fight lined up and nobody seems to want to fight them, i for one would welcome a rematch between the pair and the fight makes perfect sense right now



Anyone heard anything about who these pair are lining up to fight next, or even why nobody talks about Hunter at all, he has some decent wins on his record and has only ever lost to Usyk