Indie The First Berseker: Khazan (Thursday)

It's been a while since i seen first trailer, but we have no thread so here we are

Game looks straight fun as some sort of action/souls mix and i like the art style
On other hand two things i really dislike so far i never seen him take on multiple enemies (where see him scrap 1vsMany would have been great) and game seems have almost no level-design, mostly lot of flat surfaces and that will cripple a lot the variety approach to fighting




Wish did'nt had these flaws, but will probably buy it with big discount
 
Day one for me. A lot of people in the soulslike community got invited to play for several hours and record their footage and they’ve been saying very good things.
 
Bacco said:
It's been a while since i seen first trailer, but we have no thread so here we are

Game looks straight fun as some sort of action/souls mix and i like the art style
On other hand two things i really dislike so far i never seen him take on multiple enemies (where see him scrap 1vsMany would have been great) and game seems have almost no level-design, mostly lot of flat surfaces and that will cripple a lot the variety approach to fighting
I'm really looking forward to it myself. The fast-paced parry system looks responsive and impactful. But, like you said, there's still a lot the trailers don't show us. It's kind of giving me Wukong semi-boss rush vibes.
 
I got into the closed beta. Looking forward to trying this out. Anyone in Japan, Korea , Europe, or Asia and want a code? I only have one per region. I’m in NA so obviously I’m taking that one
 
Zazen said:
I got into the closed beta. Looking forward to trying this out. Anyone in Japan, Korea , Europe, or Asia and want a code? I only have one per region. I’m in NA so obviously I’m taking that one
Got one myself this morning. Looking forward to it.

Also have access codes minus NA.
 
This game kicks ass. Already very polished. Hoping for an early 2025 release date. Got up to the yeti boss in the snow area. He’s kicking my butt. Very fun move set though so at least losing doesn’t feel bad. Only put in about an hour. I’ve got silent hill 2 to play so not sure if I’ll finish the demo but this solidified my purchase on day one. One thing I dislike is you don’t see the character on the menu when you equip armor. That’s kind of weird. I hope they change that. Outside of that very little complaints. Maybe just a small nitpick but I wish the damage numbers didn’t start off so big. End game might be a bit goofy if we start seeing 100k+ hits. Even when I played mmorpgs I hated that stuff
 
This game has a really awesome feature. When you lose to a boss you actually get rewarded with some lacrima (this game's version of souls which let you power up your character) each time you die. The amount you receive depends on how much health you took away from the boss. So you'll get a small amount if you only take away 10 to 20 percent of its life bar and larger amounts of lacrima if you get further into the fight. I love this because I can just keep fighting the boss over and over while getting strong and learning its moveset. In every other souls game if you want to get stronger you have to stop fighting the boss and just kill boring trash mobs over and over.
 
I think the game so far is pretty fun. I was able to make it past the first area and boss with relative ease. I didn't die until I landed in a small cave with a bear that caught me off guard and the final boss took a few tries. The combat is heavy and the sound design is strong. It can be a bit cringey at times, but it's an anime so I'm not surprised. I think the parry timing is a bit loose. I found myself parrying the final boss with early buttons all the time. The game tries to mask this with awkward timings and quick attacks but with larger windows you can really tell it's off. It's almost spammable.

Stamina and Parry seem to be the crux of the combat so far until you unlock more dodging skills. The two may branch off at some point.

Like @Zazen has said, this has the makings of a fun game.
 
Made it to another boss and picked up all weapon types. This boss is pretty wild and much more difficult than the first one. I have a feeling this game will be a grind. If you run out of Stamina you're going to be in for a rough time. It really makes me appreciate Nioh's combat so much more. I'll take Ki Pulse over Stamina any day of the week.

Some things I hope they fix:

  1. The loot system sucks so far. Eventually you'll make your way to a blacksmith because you'll collect currency but it's still pretty much picking up the next level of gear and adding it. Nothing unique outside of specific sets you'll eventually get.
  2. The parry button needs a bit of re-work. Seems clunky at the moment.
  3. Hopefully we can switch between weapons with a button and not in-menu. It would feel very limited if you couldn't and since each weapon type has it's own large skill tree, it could propel the combat even further.
  4. Dodge might nee a bit of a buff but I haven't seen the skill tree on it yet.

Still, a great game that I'm excited to run though.
 
Kind of sad the beta ended. Really enjoyed my time with it. Beat the Blade Phantom but had no time to finish the rest of it. I honestly thought that was the end of the beta but it just kept going. Apparently the end is a dragon type boss called viper. They were really generous with how much they gave the players. I hope we get a release date at game awards or something soon because I’d like to know when this will fit in next year. 2025 is super stacked. I already have a game I’m interested in both January and February so I’m hoping for a March or April release
 
Dizzy said:


Hell yeah, I’m in
Hopefully it’s Ben Starr saying it. I love how he says “oh fuck……l” during the titan and bahamut fights. I think we all would in that situation lol
 
Preorders now available

Regular Edition $59.99
Deluxe Edition $69.99

Deluxe Edition comes with 72 hour early access, a digital artbook, and armor and weapon set.

 
Anyone playing the demo at all? I downloaded it but haven’t had a chance to play
 
Dizzy said:
Anyone playing the demo at all? I downloaded it but haven’t had a chance to play
Yeah it’s easier than the closed beta which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Took me about two hours to get through the first two levels. If you finish the demo your save data will carry over to the full release. You’re treated to a new trailer as well upon completion. It’s level based instead of semi-open world and open world games of From Software. The focus is on combat rather than exploration. It’s basically a Team Ninja game with a Berserk cel-shaded theme. I had a blast. Paid the extra 10 bucks for 72 hour early access
 
