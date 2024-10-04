This game has a really awesome feature. When you lose to a boss you actually get rewarded with some lacrima (this game's version of souls which let you power up your character) each time you die. The amount you receive depends on how much health you took away from the boss. So you'll get a small amount if you only take away 10 to 20 percent of its life bar and larger amounts of lacrima if you get further into the fight. I love this because I can just keep fighting the boss over and over while getting strong and learning its moveset. In every other souls game if you want to get stronger you have to stop fighting the boss and just kill boring trash mobs over and over.