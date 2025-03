I think the game so far is pretty fun. I was able to make it past the first area and boss with relative ease. I didn't die until I landed in a small cave with a bear that caught me off guard and the final boss took a few tries. The combat is heavy and the sound design is strong. It can be a bit cringey at times, but it's an anime so I'm not surprised. I think the parry timing is a bit loose. I found myself parrying the final boss with early buttons all the time. The game tries to mask this with awkward timings and quick attacks but with larger windows you can really tell it's off. It's almost spammable.Stamina and Parry seem to be the crux of the combat so far until you unlock more dodging skills. The two may branch off at some point.Like @Zazen has said, this has the makings of a fun game.