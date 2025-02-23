The Fighting Nerd's poster boys are 19-0 in the UFC

Hdfi

Hdfi

...and 24-0 if you count the Contender Series.

w1Knt7x.png





Who's going to beat these nerds?
 
Hdfi said:
...and 22-0 if you count the Contender Series.

w1Knt7x.png





Who's going to beat these nerds?
We're counting their collective record ala the Abdulmanap lot?

If we're gonna do that, we need a "send them to the Fight Nerds to learn how to _______" like the many people that pretend going to Dagestan gives you +10 wrestling and +5 chin.
 
They're all great fun to watch. Silva with another brutal finish last night improving to 4-0 with 4 kos. I'd like to see him fight someone in the top 15, give him Bryce Mitchell if you wanna push him fast.

Ruffy is fighting in a couple weeks against Green which is a step up but kind of washed now. Ruffy should finish him and keep the streak going.
 
jnes said:
They're all great fun to watch. Silva with another brutal finish last night improving to 4-0 with 4 kos. I'd like to see him fight someone in the top 15, give him Bryce Mitchell if you wanna push him fast.

Ruffy is fighting in a couple weeks against Green which is a step up but kind of washed now. Ruffy should finish him and keep the streak going.
Bryce Mitchell is dangerous as fuck when it comes to the grappling. Better to give him a striker in the Top 15.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Borrahlo and CP have been the most impressive so far, but I think Borrahlo will be the first to lose since he's about to fight the elite of MW like whittaker/imavov and I wasn't that impressed with him against cannonier
I agree because Caio's next opponent will probably be one of these guys:

- Whittaker
- Adesanya
- Strickland
- Imavov
- Fluffy

These are all very tough opponents. The other Nerds will have an easier path. Prates is going to fight Geoff Neal in April and I think he'll outstrike him.
 
Also to everyone jumping on me for thinking the gimmick is lame , settle down. I like watching all of them fight and their camp is awesome. That's the point . They are all characters and exciting fighters. The stupid glasses aren't needed.
 
