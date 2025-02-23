The Fighting Nerd's poster boys are 19-0 in the UFC

The gimmick is lameI love the nerds and their gimmick.
Jean Silva and Prates are must se TV
That's good, that means you have to put up with it still.The gimmick is lame
...and 22-0 if you count the Contender Series.
Who's going to beat these nerds?
Bryce Mitchell is dangerous as fuck when it comes to the grappling. Better to give him a striker in the Top 15.They're all great fun to watch. Silva with another brutal finish last night improving to 4-0 with 4 kos. I'd like to see him fight someone in the top 15, give him Bryce Mitchell if you wanna push him fast.
Ruffy is fighting in a couple weeks against Green which is a step up but kind of washed now. Ruffy should finish him and keep the streak going.
I agree because Caio's next opponent will probably be one of these guys:Borrahlo and CP have been the most impressive so far, but I think Borrahlo will be the first to lose since he's about to fight the elite of MW like whittaker/imavov and I wasn't that impressed with him against cannonier
