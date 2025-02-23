  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

The Fighting Nerd's poster boys are 17-0 in the UFC

Hdfi

Hdfi

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 17, 2021
Messages
6,842
Reaction score
9,059
...and 22-0 if you count the Contender Series.

w1Knt7x.png





Who's going to beat these nerds?
 
The gimmick is cool/funny. What's lame is how much it's blown-up. That's true for pretty much everything.
 
Hdfi said:
...and 22-0 if you count the Contender Series.

w1Knt7x.png





Who's going to beat these nerds?
Click to expand...


We're counting their collective record ala the Abdulmanap lot?

If we're gonna do that, we need a "send them to the Fight Nerds to learn how to _______" like the many people that pretend going to Dagestan gives you +10 wrestling and +5 chin.
 
They're all great fun to watch. Silva with another brutal finish last night improving to 4-0 with 4 kos. I'd like to see him fight someone in the top 15, give him Bryce Mitchell if you wanna push him fast.

Ruffy is fighting in a couple weeks against Green which is a step up but kind of washed now. Ruffy should finish him and keep the streak going.
 
jnes said:
They're all great fun to watch. Silva with another brutal finish last night improving to 4-0 with 4 kos. I'd like to see him fight someone in the top 15, give him Bryce Mitchell if you wanna push him fast.

Ruffy is fighting in a couple weeks against Green which is a step up but kind of washed now. Ruffy should finish him and keep the streak going.
Click to expand...
Bryce Mitchell is dangerous as fuck when it comes to the grappling. Better to give him a striker in the Top 15.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,015
Messages
56,938,468
Members
175,465
Latest member
wildmanjorge55

Share this page

Back
Top