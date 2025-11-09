The Fifth Element - Zorg Presents the ZF1 vs. Léon The Professional - "Everyone!" - Which is the better Gary Oldman scene? (Second Semi-Finals)

Which is the better Gary Oldman scene?

  • The Fifth Element - Zorg Presents the ZF1

    Votes: 7 29.2%

  • Léon The Professional - "Everyone!"

    Votes: 17 70.8%
  • Total voters
    24
  • Poll closed .
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
41,247
Reaction score
57,417

Out of these Gary Oldman scenes - Which 5 are the best?







If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.


@tank666 @Crucif13d @Stoic1 @TheChance @Thrawn33 @Rawex @Cyrano200 @Prutfis @Streeter @TJ Dillashank @Crazy Source @mikefitfhbender1 @Caesar_Of_Uranus
@KnightTemplar @HHJ @johnsmithjohnson @Tone C @SmoothPies @sleepwalk @Rastas @HardBoiled @TheNinja @TCE @Kraysla @Wrath of Foamy @Concrete @Prefect
@SalvadorAllende @ripsta619 @deadshot138 @Diet Butcher @revoltub @William Huggins @Sushi Fitness @SKYNET @GoodBadHBK @Ima5starman @Beef Taco @El Che
@Staph infection @spastikbecher @TYR-I @Caesar_Of_Uranus @Jack Reacheround @SpicyJoe @Brom Bones @Possum Jenkins @JoeBobbaLou2 @BB in Crazy!!!! @LegatoBlue11
@Knock Out Ned @BornOnMonday @Thai Domi @Fedorgasm @deadshot138 @MMA IAN
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Zorg. I love that scene. And that movie. The Professional is good, but not that good. I honestly don’t understand all the love it gets.
Click to expand...

It's a fantastic movie to most I believe.

What do you rate Leon the Professional?
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Zorg. I love that scene. And that movie. The Professional is good, but not that good. I honestly don’t understand all the love it gets.
Click to expand...

Have you watched the directors cut..... Also known as the international cut.......

The paradox is, despite Leon's skills in the physical world he's subjected to emotional manipulation in all the encounters, even from Matilda.......
 
One became a great meme... but i just love the 5th element and that scene was awesome. Zorg ftw.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Léon The Professional - Do you like Beethoven? vs. True Romance - Drexl and Clarence meet - Which is the better Gary Oldman scene? (First Semi-Finals)
Replies
10
Views
258
mikefitfhbender1
M
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
True Romance - Drexl and Clarence meet vs. Léon The Professional - "Everyone!" - Which is the best Gary Oldman scene? (The Finals)
Replies
3
Views
180
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these opening scenes - Which 3 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
5
Views
245
Dizzy
Dizzy
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these opening scenes - Which 3 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
9
Views
356
JoeBobbaLou2
JoeBobbaLou2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,596
Messages
58,449,199
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top