The fastest path to become triple champ and the ultimate GOAT

andgonsil said: Jamahal Hill beats Glover Teixeira

Alex Pereira beats Jamahal Hill and become double champ

Ngannou leaves UFC

Pereira beats Jon Jones and become triple champ

Pereira defends MW belt vs Israel Adesanya

Pereira defends LHW belt vs Jiri Prochazka

Pereira defends HW belt vs Ciryl Gane

Pereira retires (MMA) triple champ defending all titles

And then Pereira defeats Rico Verhoeven becoming Glory triple champ

Mcg missed the BOAT.If he wasn't on benders and coming off a yaght before a mega fight only the get clobbered. Had he beat Dustin, guaranteed his next fight would have bee. Leon at WW.With the right match up and focus, the possibility was there. The Conor that slept Aldo and Alvarez could be WW champ in the right match up.Leon is a better match up than Khamza, Colby, Usman etc. There is no good match up for Mcg at WW and LW is a nightmare for this addition of Mcg. He can't punch at LW and WW would be a problem. His shit talk used to be great. It's hollow now. Failing to troll and trash talk dusty was a career blunder.