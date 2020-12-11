Movies THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS (Leaked Comic-Con Footage, First Look at Galactus, post #786)

Update: December 10, 2020

Marvel Studios Officially Announces FANTASTIC FOUR Move with Jon Watts to Direct!

Make way for Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (The Thing)!

Closing out The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation, Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, revealed the studio will bring one of Marvel’s most iconic families to the big screen with the release of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four!

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home filmmaker Jon Watts is on board to direct.

00031c_6673_ffr_log_g.jpg




https://www.marvel.com/articles/movies/marvel-studios-announces-fantastic-four-film-jon-watts
 
I'm actually optimistic about this if they can make guardians and antman work, I cant see why they can't do the same for F4. It all really relies on the casting for sure though. I hope they go for accuracy and acting quality over wokeness.
 
Project 2501 said:
I'm actually optimistic about this if they can make guardians and antman work, I cant see why they can't do the same for F4. It all really relies on the casting for sure though. I hope they go for accuracy and acting quality over wokeness.
Pretty sure they've stated Marvels first family will be interracial now
 
@Dragonlordxxxxx any rumours about who is playing Doctor Doom? They can't do the FF without him; I don't expect Victor to be the Big Bad for the first movie, but they should at least include an after credit's scene or Easter egg. Hell, there's rumours about Latveria appearing in WandaVision.
 
KnightTemplar said:
@Dragonlordxxxxx any rumours about who is playing Doctor Doom? They can't do the FF without him; I don't expect Victor to be the Big Bad for the first movie, but they should at least include an after credit's scene or Easter egg. Hell, there's rumours about Latveria appearing in WandaVision.
No rumors for Doc Doom casting yet but I have confidence that whoever they cast, our reaction will be:
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
I have faith in Marvel Studios finally doing F4 properly.

This is my prediction. The first F4 movie will be decent to good but the sequel will be good to great.
Maybe you're right. I can picture decent stand-alone movies about individual characters. It all just seems to get kooky once they all get these different weirdo powers from some wackadoo space thing at the same time.
 
I agree with the general sentiment in this thread. I'm sure we are all tired of movies being remade to hell but I'm absolutely willing to go through a few more to get fantastic 4 right. There is so much potential for Marvel with fantastic 4 and with all the heavy hitters gone after Avengers it makes sense to put more energy into it.
 
I hope they get it right this time because previous FF films were subpar.
 
