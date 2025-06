When they released the quick little 10 second tease with all the kids looking at an old timey television set yesterday I got fully piqued because I didnt know this was taking place back in the 1950's Nuclear Age Family era from the original comic books but I freaking love that, the beginning of this trailer is exactly what I hoped it would be with all the retro future tech gimmicks, it looks like The Jetsons and I love it!



Like everyone else, Ive gotten somewhat tired of the MCU the past couple years, dont count down the months til their next huge release anymore and skip a lot of their stuff altogether, but this looks like it could be a fun exciting quality start to their next great phase, will definitely see on opening weekend