The fact that Brendan Allen and Fluffy Hernandez are ranked is embarasing

What an endightment on the current state of the Middleweight Division and the UFC as a whole. Jesus Christ that was an absolute slop fest.
Allen just absolutely giving that fight away by trying to force submissions after his corner told him multiple times to stop & to hit him instead, Hernandez just falling off the back like a baby deer white belt multiple times, & Allen absolutely piecing up Hernandez on the feet, but continually deciding the grapple instead.
Embarasing. Imagine these guys vs Anderson Silva or Moussasi back in the day.
