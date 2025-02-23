  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

The fact that Brendan Allen and Fluffy Hernandez are ranked is embarasing

JustBleed69

JustBleed69

Touch-Butt Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 7, 2015
Messages
12,303
Reaction score
11,898
What an endightment on the current state of the Middleweight Division and the UFC as a whole. Jesus Christ that was an absolute slop fest.
Allen just absolutely giving that fight away by trying to force submissions after his corner told him multiple times to stop & to hit him instead, Hernandez just falling off the back like a baby deer white belt multiple times, & Allen absolutely piecing up Hernandez on the feet, but continually deciding the grapple instead.

Embarasing. Imagine these guys vs Anderson Silva or Moussasi back in the day.
 
This is moronic. Fluffy is a world class MMA adapted grappler. Did you see what he did to Michel Pereira, stopping his win streak?

You don't know what you're watching.
 
I like how you tried to sneak in Mousasi in there with Anderson.

Could've named any other UFC champ and instead settled for Gegard.
 
Yeah Gegard's legendary TDD would've been way too much for either man LOL
 
They are talented. Fluffy is uber smart. Allen is more physically talented, but dumb.

Don't see either being champ.

Fluffy will struggle With anybody with TDD cardio and a brain.
 
Agreed. I thought it was just me but these guys are overachievers with zero athleticism just grinding paychecks.

No explosion, no KO power, no drive. Zero intangibles.


Very mediocre performance from both guys.
 
JustBleed69 said:
What an endightment on the current state of the Middleweight Division and the UFC as a whole. Jesus Christ that was an absolute slop fest.
Allen just absolutely giving that fight away by trying to force submissions after his corner told him multiple times to stop & to hit him instead, Hernandez just falling off the back like a baby deer white belt multiple times, & Allen absolutely piecing up Hernandez on the feet, but continually deciding the grapple instead.

Embarasing. Imagine these guys vs Anderson Silva or Moussasi back in the day.
Click to expand...
No! you just don't appreciate grappling based fighters which both of these guys are. I'm soo sorry they didn't stand and bang for your entertainment. ha ha
 
They should fire them after 30 seconds if they don't volunteer to lay before the JBG
 
Prime Jacare would sub both guys back to back same night

185 and up is a shit fest. All but the top 1 or 2 would be top 5 in previous eras.

The rest of the top 5 would barely be top 10

Grappling is fine but all fluffy did is hold on for dear life defensively and Allen obliged. That was not a fight at all. Fluffy went for like 2 neck cranks in over 10 min of top position. That's all for sub attempts
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,950
Messages
56,934,484
Members
175,464
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top