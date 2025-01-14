This is truly what DEI looks like.
For those who scream and cry about any PoC of woman getting a job, no matter how much better their resume is than Pete Hegseth's who is set to get one of the top jobs in the country, you need either call Pete and this form of privilege that has existed for well over 100 years or shut up about DEI as you prove you DNGAF about qualifications as long as the person is a white male.
Discuss....
