I am not in a position to know the qualifications of individuals for, what is arguably the biggest managerial job in the world.



What i can say is i would not consider qualified for such a role:



- a person who has never run any organization over 8 people

- a person who ran two organizations that failed and had to be closed and had numerous scandals attached to him

- a person who has ridiculed and mocked the service members he would not be put in a position over



If i was to create 10 buckets of qualification considerations Pete Hegseth would be in the lowest or worst 10% bucket and that is clear.



If a woman or PoC was considered for this job with 10 times the qualifications of Hegseth they would still be considered unqualified by Magats. That i can say with certainty.