Opinion The Face of DEI

This is truly what DEI looks like.

9gosnt.jpg



For those who scream and cry about any PoC of woman getting a job, no matter how much better their resume is than Pete Hegseth's who is set to get one of the top jobs in the country, you need either call Pete and this form of privilege that has existed for well over 100 years or shut up about DEI as you prove you DNGAF about qualifications as long as the person is a white male.

Discuss....
 
Who would you have chosen?
 
I am not in a position to know the qualifications of individuals for, what is arguably the biggest managerial job in the world.

What i can say is i would not consider qualified for such a role:

- a person who has never run any organization over 8 people
- a person who ran two organizations that failed and had to be closed and had numerous scandals attached to him
- a person who has ridiculed and mocked the service members he would not be put in a position over

If i was to create 10 buckets of qualification considerations Pete Hegseth would be in the lowest or worst 10% bucket and that is clear.

If a woman or PoC was considered for this job with 10 times the qualifications of Hegseth they would still be considered unqualified by Magats. That i can say with certainty.
 
Don't nobody want a black woman being all loud and trying to sniff yr dick working up in the white house. Cut the woman prattle and deal with it.
 
Pete Hegseth's last name sounds ethic so he fits in the DEI
 
First, saying Hegseth has "zero qualifications" only proves you don't know much about him.

Second, you're mischaracterizing what DEI is in a strange attempt to criticize Hegseth's nomination. Nobody cries about a PoC getting a job unless the main criteria is their skin color to begin with. This doesn't apply here. I don't know why your insecurities towards white people should be anybody else's problem.
 
