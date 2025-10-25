The eye poke slow mo

Inspector 2211
Knuckle deep
Jonathan will have field day with Aspinalls lack of eye movement
Scary on how many people say otherwise including Sonnen and Smith on the ppv right now,The Keyboard Warriors out in full force
how can you expect him to continue after that?
Close your eye and forcefully shove a finger into it. It's an experiment you can try at home.
it was clear he had nothing for Gane. He wanted a way out.
The point probably would have been taken if the fight had restarted. No point in taking a point on a no-contest fight ending foul.A blatant double eye poke and rake, and no point taken. Joke of a sport.
