The eye poke slow mo

Doesn't look that bad when he first connects but then there's an extra push into both eyeballs which looks pretty bad. I'm giving Tom the benefit of the doubt
 
The scraping motion can be pretty bad but Tom's eye was closed and the doctor did not see anything wrong. Also, the eye was open for a while after the poke.
 
It's a blatant and obvious intentional, deep double eye poke and should have been a DQ. The UFC has been way too easy on this issue for a long time and they need to resolve their eye poke problem.
 
Tom getting all the blame but no one seems to be blaming Gane for his Firepoker move
 
