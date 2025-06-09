Jesus f'n Christ this looks good. I love Owlcat studios and I adore the Expanse. The series left us with a gaping hole in the main plotline surrounding the protomolecule. I never read past Marco's war, which the final season covered.I thought we were only getting a CGI trailer at first, then I expected some extraction shooter BS, or some Telltale style game from a new studio with Owlcat publishing. Nope, it's a full on RPG, ME style, telling a unique story in the most untapped/intriguing universe of the Expanse, with Owlcat developing.Sadly it doesn't advance the story beyond the series, but I'm sure we'll get some rich lore as it's set inside the first few novels/first 3 seasons. Hopefully it's a massive hit and allows the writers of the books to either finish the story in game form down the road, or it creates enough demand for more seasons. There are still 3 books to adapt.It's ripe for something like this, especially considering it was conceived as a game initially. As one Youtube comment states. Started as game, became a novel, which became a series, then became a game. Full circle indeed.We create our own character (Earther, Belter, or Martian), male of female, and an identical twin of the opposite sex is auto generated (can adjust), super cool stuff. We'll have two companions with us, and can give them orders, also ME style.Owlcat is a studio on the brink of goatness, they just needed to step up their production values. This looks epic.This is multiplat, PS5, Xbox and PC (Steam, GOG, M$ and Epic).Dev interview with Mortismal