Multiplat The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Action RPG (ME-like) from Owlcat Games.

Jesus f'n Christ this looks good. I love Owlcat studios and I adore the Expanse. The series left us with a gaping hole in the main plotline surrounding the protomolecule. I never read past Marco's war, which the final season covered.



I thought we were only getting a CGI trailer at first, then I expected some extraction shooter BS, or some Telltale style game from a new studio with Owlcat publishing. Nope, it's a full on RPG, ME style, telling a unique story in the most untapped/intriguing universe of the Expanse, with Owlcat developing.

Sadly it doesn't advance the story beyond the series, but I'm sure we'll get some rich lore as it's set inside the first few novels/first 3 seasons. Hopefully it's a massive hit and allows the writers of the books to either finish the story in game form down the road, or it creates enough demand for more seasons. There are still 3 books to adapt.

It's ripe for something like this, especially considering it was conceived as a game initially. As one Youtube comment states. Started as game, became a novel, which became a series, then became a game. Full circle indeed.

We create our own character (Earther, Belter, or Martian), male of female, and an identical twin of the opposite sex is auto generated (can adjust), super cool stuff. We'll have two companions with us, and can give them orders, also ME style.

6gRCnAr.gif


Owlcat is a studio on the brink of goatness, they just needed to step up their production values. This looks epic.

This is multiplat, PS5, Xbox and PC (Steam, GOG, M$ and Epic).

Dev interview with Mortismal
 
Yea I ignored this game because I thought it was just the telltale game. When I finally realized it was something new I was blown away. I haven't played much of the pathfinder game but it was well made\written from what I did play so I hope they deliver here.
 
method115 said:
Yea I ignored this game because I thought it was just the telltale game. When I finally realized it was something new I was blown away. I haven't played much of the pathfinder game but it was well made\written from what I did play so I hope they deliver here.
Writing, world building, choice/consequence and RPG systems are def their strongpoint.

I don't think they've ever made a 3rd person shooter/RPG, so I'm curious to see how they handle that.

Apparently we have our own Rocinante-like ship as our base of operations, so hopefully we get to actually fly it/engage in combat. The trailer hints at that. The Expanse had the best TV space combat since BSG and Babylon 5 (some DS9).


I love that they're working with the production company behind the Expanse too, probably have access to loads of sound/effects and assets. That worked so well for Alien Isolation.

Between this and Dark Heresy, and their vow to fully voice everything from here on out, business is picking up for Owlcat!
 
Its a great Sci-Fi IP. Would prefer a different game direction : /
 
