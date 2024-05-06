The ESPN deal has been awful for MMA fans

blaseblase
I'm looking at all these shitty Apex cards this year and wondering when's the last free card we had like this? All of the fighters on the main card were ranked, and heavyweight at that. I feel like nobody respects the Fox era but we got some banger cards out of it. The Fox cards were always loaded and the FX cards were of a higher quality than the fight nights of today. The ESPN deal has been awful for fans of MMA.