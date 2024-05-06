The ESPN deal has been awful for MMA fans

I'm looking at all these shitty Apex cards this year and wondering when's the last free card we had like this? All of the fighters on the main card were ranked, and heavyweight at that. I feel like nobody respects the Fox era but we got some banger cards out of it. The Fox cards were always loaded and the FX cards were of a higher quality than the fight nights of today. The ESPN deal has been awful for fans of MMA.

Yea more mma sucks, doesn't it

Who the duck are these ppl?
 
Yesterday was fuckin awesome bro. Fuck today


Tommorow: Yesterday was fuckin awesome bro. Fuck today
 
Yea more mma sucks, doesn't it

Who the duck are these ppl?
It’s basically the same amount of cards. The problem is they aren’t building many names because guys are fighting in a warehouse with lower viewership
 
