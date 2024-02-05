International The Epstein Israeli intelligence connection, and leftist ideology.

I'm making this thread here in the warroom because @Jackonfire won't allow any talk of this in the Mayberry. Which is, to say the least, very worrying. Might want to be aware that some mods are actively suppressing Epstein talk.

With that suspicious activity to note aside, I'll get to the point.

Whitney Webb's Epstein investigations lead, in part, back to Israeli intelligence (via Robert Maxwell):



Knowing that, you have to wonder what was the goal of a potential Epstein/Israeli intelligence honey pot operation. To attempt to figure that out, we should look to some of the supposed Epstein clients, and see what it is that they're pushing. That will help us determine what the end goals may have been in their efforts to blackmail influential people.

I'll use Kimmel and Colbert. Both are suspected clients of Epstein. Both show up on supposed lists. Both vehemently push radical leftist ideology. Here's a short clip of Rogan and Bravo mentioning Kimmel in association with one such released list:



Kimmel did a complete 180 on his ideological positions, going from The Man Show guy, to major radical leftist - was it just because he sold out for that paycheck, or does it have to do with Israeli blackmail?

Colbert is doing vaccination dances and pushing leftism to the point of it being unsettling and odd. Why? Well, I'll speculate - there's a strange video of a guy looking strikingly like him on the internet singing to a little boy. If it is indeed him, and that is part of a larger video that is being used to keep him in line (the full version being in the possession of the aforementioned agency), you have to view everything he promotes as potentially being an Israeli psy-op.

So that leads our speculation to vaccination, radical leftist ideology, and Israeli intelligence. Is it possible that this stuff is coming directly from them? And, if so, why? Discuss.

TLDR: <{luvbruh}>
 
Video description: "𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙄𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙑𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙊 𝙄𝙎 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙅𝙊𝙃𝙉 𝙋𝙊𝘿𝙀𝙎𝙏𝘼, 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙃𝙀 𝙄𝙎 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙇𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙏 𝙀𝙄𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙍"
 
Gomi1977 said:
Video description: "𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙄𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙑𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙊 𝙄𝙎 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙅𝙊𝙃𝙉 𝙋𝙊𝘿𝙀𝙎𝙏𝘼, 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙃𝙀 𝙄𝙎 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙇𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙏 𝙀𝙄𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙍"
They probably did that to reduce the chances of it being taken down, as others have been. You know, like how my posts got removed in the Mayberry by a mod here because they don't want us talking about it from certain angles, in certain places.

That not occur to you? If so, you might be the easiest person to lead off of a trail.

What do your eyes tell you?
 
BearGrounds said:
They probably did that to reduce the chances of it being taken down, as others have been. You know, like how my posts got removed in the Mayberry by a mod here because they don't want us talking about it from certain angles, in certain places.

That not occur to you? If so, you might be the easiest person to lead off of a trail.

What do your eyes tell you?
That the adult male in the video doesn't resemble Colbert in the slightest.

As far as the rest of your drivel is concerned: Did you miss a dose of haloperidol today?
 
Gomi1977 said:
That the adult male in the video doesn't resemble Colbert in the slightest.

As far as the rest of your drivel is concerned: Did you miss a dose of haloperidol today?
Not even in the slightest, you say....

<{fry}>{<hhh]

"See no evil".
 
