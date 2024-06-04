HOLA
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/03/money-laundering-epoch-times-cfo-charged-with-alleged-67-million-scheme-.html
- The finance chief of conservative global news outlet The Epoch Times was arrested and charged with leading a yearslong scheme to launder at least $67 million in illicit funds.
- The alleged scheme by Weidong Guan and others involved cryptocurrency, prepaid debit cards, fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and stolen personal identification information, according to federal prosecutors.
- The money laundering scheme caused tens of millions of dollars to be transferred to bank accounts linked to the media company, prosecutors alleged.