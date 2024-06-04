Crime The Epoch Times busted for massive global money laundering scheme

  • The finance chief of conservative global news outlet The Epoch Times was arrested and charged with leading a yearslong scheme to launder at least $67 million in illicit funds.
  • The alleged scheme by Weidong Guan and others involved cryptocurrency, prepaid debit cards, fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and stolen personal identification information, according to federal prosecutors.
  • The money laundering scheme caused tens of millions of dollars to be transferred to bank accounts linked to the media company, prosecutors alleged.
 
AWilder said:
where is @cottagecheesefan going to get his news now?!?!?!
Yeah, a few of our chuds have been fans:

Opinion - WTF is Epoch Times?

Someone at work told me it's their news source and said it was unbiased. I watched an ad for it and it seemed like it was appealing to hipsters with the red pill. I get all my conservative viewpoints from the very great national review in addition to whatever Donald Trump tweets.
ocfightfan said:
You won't like them. They tell the truth.
SKYNET said:
The wikipedia summary is pretty succinct. Except I'd substitute "cult" for the "new religious movement" euphemism:

The Epoch Times is a far-right[1] international multi-language newspaper and media company affiliated with the Falun Gong new religious movement.[29] The newspaper, based in New York City, is part of the Epoch Media Group, which also operates New Tang Dynasty (NTD) Television.[30] The Epoch Times has websites in 35 countries but is blocked in mainland China.[31]

The Epoch Times opposes the Chinese Communist Party,[32][33][22] platforms far-right politicians in Europe,[9][11][22] and has supported former President Donald Trump in the U.S.;[34][35] a 2019 report by NBC News showed it to be the second-largest funder of pro-Trump Facebook advertising after the Trump campaign itself.[30][36][22] The Epoch Times frequently runs stories promoting other Falun Gong-affiliated groups, such as the performing arts company Shen Yun.[34][24][37] The Epoch Media Group's news sites and YouTube channels have promoted conspiracy theories such as QAnon, anti-vaccine misinformation[41] and false claims of fraud in the 2020 United States presidential election.[44]
 
