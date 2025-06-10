The end of WBW?

If Nunes obliterates Kayla and promptly retires again, how plausible is it that WBW gets disbanded?

WBW (and WMMA in general) has been floundering since Nunes retired. Now that the mockery of Pennington and Pena as "champions" has been decisively laid to rest, the division's hopes rest almost entirely on Kayla's broad shoulders. If Nunes wipes Kayla out and retires again, that would be the death knell for the division. And the UFC would be out of gimmicks to revive it. That would be the perfect opportunity for WBW to take its rightful place alongside WFW in the mma trash bin.
 
I'm gonna guess Harrison asks for Nunes at 145, might suit both of them anyway
 
Not happening, and it’s more likely FW will be added again. Instead of ditching BW.

I don’t get you people.

Do you honestly believe that the UFC is going to not have WMMA, when every B League promotion has it? Are you people stupid?

I honestly think you are. Otherwise you clowns would have stopped your crybaby threads/posts a DECADE ago.

You, and the Pride clowns, that have NEVER seen a Pride show in real time. You just know it’s easy likes, and you do not even have to have a clue.

Looking for easy likes..

U FIGHT CHEAP.
WMMA SUCKS.
PRIDE NEVER DIE.
 
Manufacturing Nunes as a 2 weight champ when she didn't even have enough opponents for a single weight division is one of the few things in UFC more ridiculous than Sean O'Malleys career
 
I don't think Nunes or Harrison are staying at BW long after this fight. Only maybe can see Harrison at 145 if they bring it back.
 
Highly unlikely. Matchmakers are in the process of rebuilding the division. They been signing alot of WBW's lately. Booking alot more fights at 135. They would simply elevate someone lese into the champion spot. Someone like Norma Dumont or Aldana most likely
 
Not happening, and it’s more likely FW will be added again. Instead of ditching BW.

I don’t get you people.

Do you honestly believe that the UFC is going to not have WMMA, when every B League promotion has it? Are you people stupid?

I honestly think you are. Otherwise you clowns would have stopped your crybaby threads/posts a DECADE ago.

You, and the Pride clowns, that have NEVER seen a Pride show in real time. You just know it’s easy likes, and you do not even have to have a clue.

Looking for easy likes..

U FIGHT CHEAP.
WMMA SUCKS.
PRIDE NEVER DIE.
Liked.
 
