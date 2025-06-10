The end of WBW?

laleggenda27
If Nunes obliterates Kayla and promptly retires again, how plausible is it that WBW gets disbanded?
WBW (and WMMA in general) has been floundering since Nunes retired. Now that the mockery of Pennington and Pena as "champions" has been decisively laid to rest, the division's hopes rest almost entirely on Kayla's broad shoulders. If Nunes wipes Kayla out and retires again, that would be the death knell for the division. And the UFC would be out of gimmicks to revive it. That would be the perfect opportunity for WBW to take its rightful place alongside WFW in the mma trash bin.
