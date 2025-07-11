The elephant in the room: Topuria potentially the greatest of all time

M

maxypoo

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 10, 2025
Messages
10
Reaction score
6
He’s knocked out like 3 of the top fighters ever in their division in a row and has had a meteoric rise in the UFC unseen since Jon Jones.

We all know Jon Jones is the GOAT but Topuria is actually putting people away in more spectacular fashion than Jones ever did.

It’s also a fact that Topuria’s strength of schedule since joining the UFC is way higher than Jon Jones’ at the beginning of his.

A few more ranked fights against the top of the division and I’d be ready to call him the Greatest of all time. Maybe 5 really good wins and that’s it. No one has ever knocked people out like this, against that tier of fighter. He’s good and he’s exciting.

As an American it would be great to see an American doing this but I have to give the Georgian his due, he is quite the magnificent fighter.

What do my American brothers and sisters think?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KavkazDominance
Topuria is the best UFC striker of all time
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
2K
Senbonzakura
Senbonzakura
Young Calf Kick
The Topuria Situation
Replies
13
Views
687
Young Calf Kick
Young Calf Kick
TimeToTrain
Topuria is opposite of what Jones couldn’t do well
2
Replies
20
Views
434
DrRodentia
DrRodentia
T
How Ilia Topuria Became the Greatest Puncher in MMA
Replies
2
Views
336
JPOMMA
JPOMMA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,616
Messages
57,543,462
Members
175,747
Latest member
Monk

Share this page

Back
Top