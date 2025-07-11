The elephant in the room: Topuria potentially the greatest of all time

He’s knocked out like 3 of the top fighters ever in their division in a row and has had a meteoric rise in the UFC unseen since Jon Jones.



We all know Jon Jones is the GOAT but Topuria is actually putting people away in more spectacular fashion than Jones ever did.



It’s also a fact that Topuria’s strength of schedule since joining the UFC is way higher than Jon Jones’ at the beginning of his.



A few more ranked fights against the top of the division and I’d be ready to call him the Greatest of all time. Maybe 5 really good wins and that’s it. No one has ever knocked people out like this, against that tier of fighter. He’s good and he’s exciting.



As an American it would be great to see an American doing this but I have to give the Georgian his due, he is quite the magnificent fighter.



What do my American brothers and sisters think?