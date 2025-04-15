Lovestorm
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Images Leak From Developer Website - IGN
More details of the long-rumored relaunch of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have surfaced thanks to a leak on a developer's website, with screenshots and images detailing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
Discovered and shared around various forums including ResetEra and Reddit, the images were reportedly found on developer Virtuos' website. The leaked images depict a remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, with some noticeable enhancements in models, details, fidelity, and more.
Also from the site, the Oblivion remaster will reportedly be launched on PC, Xbox Series X|S (with Game Pass), and PlayStation 5. There will also apparently be a Deluxe Edition, with bonuses including some weapons and horse armor - in a knowing nod to the controversial 2006 DLC.
Rumors and reports of a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has been floating around for some time now, stretching back to leaked documents from the Microsoft-FTC trial in 2023. Since then, numerous reports have indicated it would be on the way, with recent ones even indicating it may shadow-drop as soon as this month.
No official statement or reveal has been announced as of this writing, but with this much laid out on the table, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered certainly seems to be arriving, and soon.
