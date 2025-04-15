One of the games that immediately comes to mind when being asked which games have 'Aged Badly' is Oblivion.



It was great for 2006. Don't get me wrong. It introduced open world RPGs to the consoles and was the first must-buy for the XBox360 console.



But... besides that, the combat was very bare-bones, the exploration was pretty 'meh' with almost the entire map looking the same, the RPG mechanics were... fine for 2006... but compared to today's standards its very rudimentary.



KOTOR, one of my favorite games of all time, has also aged badly as far as the graphics, gameplay, and level design... but at least the story and VO is still top-notch.



Boomer gamers are going to buy this remake/remaster expecting to relive the greatness of the first time they played it as kids or young adults.... but chances are its going to remind them how much gaming has improved over the last 19 years.