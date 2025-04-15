Multiplat The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster Release 22nd April Discussion Thread

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion™ Remastered modernizes the 2006 Game of the Year with all new stunning visuals and refined gameplay. Explore the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before and stop the forces of Oblivion from overtaking the land in one of the greatest RPGs ever from the award-winning Bethesda Game Studios.

Rediscover Cyrodiil
Journey through the rich world of Tamriel and battle across the planes of Oblivion where handcrafted details have been meticulously recreated to ensure each moment of exploration is awe-inspiring.

Navigate Your Own Story
From the noble warrior to the sinister assassin, wizened sorcerer, or scrappy blacksmith, forge your path and play the way you want.

Experience an Epic Adventure
Step inside a universe bursting with captivating stories and encounter an unforgettable cast of characters. Master swordcraft and wield powerful magic as you fight to save Tamriel from the Daedric invasion.

The Complete Story
Experience everything Oblivion has to offer with previously released story expansions Shivering Isles, Knights of the Nine, and additional downloadable content included in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
Last edited:
I hope it's good but I'm a little iffy on it. A big part of oblivion's charm for me was just how janky, broken and spontaneous the game was and I don't know if that can carry over into a remake/remaster or whatever. I can't even count how many times the game did something totally unexpected or ironic, like NPCs talking to you in a calm voice while standing in a pool of lava in hell. Or NPCs cursing up a storm and you click to talk and they totally calm down like nothing happened. All that jank added up to a hilarious and fun game.
 
It's Unreal built on top of the OG engine, so it should still have the radiant AI jank/charm. I just hope it supports mods. BGS knows how vital mods are, and paid mods are a big part of their revenue now, so I'm going to assume they are.
 
I doubt they'll be changing the code itself, as that would be a serious undertaking. Just a shiny new paint job, would be my guess. Might lead to even more janktastic fun.
 
GtehMVP said:
It's Unreal built on top of the OG engine, so it should still have the radiant AI jank/charm. I just hope it supports mods. BGS knows how vital mods are, and paid mods are a big part of their revenue now, so I'm going to assume they are.
Gotta have mods but man some of those overhauls were a pain to install back in the day.
 
The ease of installing mods nowadays is unreal. Compared to the days of yore where you practically had to download a whole book for installation instructions, now its as simple as click and go for the most part. Xcom 2 has a wild mod scene and the majority of them can be installed via the steam workshop which is quite literally clicking a button.


Example, then Xcom 2 mod scene is fantastic. With just a few clicks you can have Snake Eyes and The Predator chilling with Boba Fett and John Wick after a successful mission:

f0520473-c699-4e27-80cf-fbf3ab83881b.jpg
 
I just did a massive 60 gig collection/overhaul install for Skyrim, around 1500 mods called Gate to Sovngarde. Their are far larger collections too, but this was the easiest to install.

It's better to pay for premium on Nexus for a month, then it's basically one click once you install/set up Vortex (mod manager)

I'm not even playing as the Dragonborn, just some adventurer. I picked my starting location as Bruma, which is the massive "Beyond Skyrim Bruma" mod. It's a city just outside Cyrodill's capital (Oblivion), seamlessly incorporated into Skyrim (load screen aside).



I played this mod when it released about 8 years ago, but it's so much better than it was. I love how you can see the city in the distance. You can actually go there if you want, but nothing is rendered properly up close.

It made more excited for this remaster and Skyblivion, the latter which will has added all kinds of new areas/quests.

20250404185542_1.jpg
 
Monte Moku said:
Kinda feel bad for the Skyblivion team rn. They've put in a ton of work and have built up a grassroots fanbase, but this will overshadow their efforts by a longshot
True, but at least it'll be free, no?
 
One of the games that immediately comes to mind when being asked which games have 'Aged Badly' is Oblivion.

It was great for 2006. Don't get me wrong. It introduced open world RPGs to the consoles and was the first must-buy for the XBox360 console.

But... besides that, the combat was very bare-bones, the exploration was pretty 'meh' with almost the entire map looking the same, the RPG mechanics were... fine for 2006... but compared to today's standards its very rudimentary.

KOTOR, one of my favorite games of all time, has also aged badly as far as the graphics, gameplay, and level design... but at least the story and VO is still top-notch.

Boomer gamers are going to buy this remake/remaster expecting to relive the greatness of the first time they played it as kids or young adults.... but chances are its going to remind them how much gaming has improved over the last 19 years.
 
Disagree. I think Oblivion holds up just fine, and it's RPG mechanics are deeper than most. The graphics have certainly aged, but I think most open world RPG's still take cues from Oblivion, in terms of character building and overall design.

I'd argue that most RPG's of this type, have actually regressed and give you far less freedom. Even within Bethesda itself.

The game certainly has some quirks(like broken level scaling), but fundamentally, it's hard to top. Even "Skyrim" is basically "Oblivion" with a few more bells and whistles. I can't think of another first person RPG that has the same depth and addictive loop, other than Bethesda games cut from the same cloth. "Deus Ex" is the only other series that I think really hits that same mark.
 
I used to make witty comebacks to posts like these..

Then I took an arrow to the knee.


I agree with Gear 100% btw. At the time it seemed grounbreaking and some of the jank was accepted, but it is really hard to go back to Oblivion, or even Skyrim TBH. I'm a gameplay first type of guy and there are many more games with much better combat out there I'd rather play.
 
I respect your opinion.
The guilds quests were long, rewarding, and gave the player a sense of accomplishment.
And Skyrim cut them into a third of their length, but added dragons.
 
I can understand overall gameplay in a sense, but what games are you comparing it to? The overall combat was never great even when it released. You chose archer or mage, or had to deal with it's awful first person melee combat. That wasn't what made these games great. That was shit you put up with, in an otherwise great game. I don't think any game has really improved upon those particular shortcomings though. Just look at "Avowed". Came out a few months ago. It's combat is...serviceable. I don't think anyone is playing these games for their tight combat. It's the world and freedom and stories within it, that kept people playing.

I think you have to compare Oblivion to games of it's type. To which, there's not much like it, other than Bethesda games with the same blueprint. Like, I think "The Witcher 3" is a better game, but I wouldn't really compare the two.
 
The quests and RPG mechanics are far superior to anything they've released since, including Fallout 3/4, Skyrim and Starfield.

The further they got from Morrowind and Daggerfall, the dumber their RPG mechanics got.

A coat of fresh paint and improved combat (I'm curious to what the Souls-like changes mean) will do wonders for this, especially with the insane Radiant AI. The NPC's were always my fav aspect, along with the overworld's exploration, endless entertainment. Both more than made up for their RPG systems being dumbed down from Morrowind.

KOTOR 1 and especially 2 only need graphical overhauls (better animations/physics would be nice too), and they'll be as great as anything released recently, as they are still masterpieces, especially KOTOR 2 with the cut content fan patch. I know you're not a fan of the turn based combat, but I loved it. I don't trust any studio to make them into action games and still be able to match the depth the encounters/battles had.
 
