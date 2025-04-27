krelianx
I found this instructive, since it explains the basic formula that Trump is using to impose the tariffs universally, and why it is a crass attempt at solving:
(Trade deficit / Total Exports to America) / 2 = % of tariff imposed.
So, in the case of the EU, for instance:
236bn /606bn = 39%/ 2 = 20 (rounded)
They go on to explain why this general model is context insensitive, and is likely to produce hiking prices across consumer goods, as most economists seem to agree.
