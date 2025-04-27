Economy The Economist - Short Video on How the Tariff Model Works, and why it won't

I found this instructive, since it explains the basic formula that Trump is using to impose the tariffs universally, and why it is a crass attempt at solving:

(Trade deficit / Total Exports to America) / 2 = % of tariff imposed.

So, in the case of the EU, for instance:

236bn /606bn = 39%/ 2 = 20 (rounded)

They go on to explain why this general model is context insensitive, and is likely to produce hiking prices across consumer goods, as most economists seem to agree.

 
Sanctions, high tax regime, and tarrif before being gains are mutual losses.

Things do not look good at all, and it's just the beginning. When politicians wage economical warfare for petty political display instead of calculated experts, you end up with policy that harm more a nation than benefit it.

And it's just the beginning.
 
